EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX

If you are a fan of Suzukis, the Japanese bike maker has unveiled two new motorcycles at the ongoing EICMA 2023 held in Milan. While both bikes are based on existing platforms, the first one is the GSX-8R sportbike and the GSX-S1000GX, a sport touring crossover.





First is the GSR-8R which is a middle-weight sportbike that is built on Suzuki 776 cc engine platform that’s used in the GSR-8S and the V-Strom 800 range. Featuring a full-fairing, the GSR-8R packs sporty credentials with a more aggressive stance thanks to the clip-on bars. The motorcycle tips the scale at 208 kg which is about six kilograms heavier than its naked sibling. While Suzuki hasn’t revealed the spec of the motor, expect it to be in the same ballpark as the GSR-8S at 83 bhp and 78 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Currently, Suzuki doesn’t offer any of its 800 cc motorcycle in India, but we do hope that changes soon as the V-Strom 800DE has been spied in test.



Second is the GSX-S1000GX which is a sport touring crossover that is based on the GSX-S1000 GT. It uses the same chassis and powertrain but with a chunkier subframe, taller stance and updated Showa electronic suspension. Powered by the 999 cc inline-four that does duty on the Katana model that’s also sold in India. On the latter, the motor is capable of producing 150 bhp and 106 Nm and comes coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. Lastly, about the suspension bit, the GSX-S1000GX gets active damping of three levels and an additional user mode that can be setup according to the rider’s preferences. Featuring a six-axis IMU, the GX is the first model in the Suzuki lineup to come with cornering ABS and traction control.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Suzuki bringing the GSR-S1000GX to India anytime soon.