Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales Of 84,302 Units
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
01-Nov-23 05:29 PM IST
Highlights
- Domestic sales stood at 84,302 units
- Exports accounted for 16,205 units
- Witnessed a 14.4 per cent year-on-year growth in October 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a total sales figure of 100,507 units in October 2023, which is a 14.4 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year. However, when compared to its sales in September 2023, which stood at 97,936 units, the growth has been a mere 2.62 per cent.
The brand reported its highest-ever domestic sales of 84,302 units and exported 16,205 units globally
The brand also reported its highest-ever domestic sales of 84,302 units and exported 16,205 units globally. Compared to the sales figures of the corresponding period last year, during which the brand sold 69,634 units in the domestic market, the brand experienced a year-over-year growth of 21 per cent in domestic sales.
Commenting on the sales performance, Devashish Handa, EVP, Sales, Marketing, and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We extend our profound gratitude to our loyal customers, esteemed business partners, and dedicated team members for their unwavering support. This milestone and the sustained growth of Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. in October 2023 are a testament to the patronage of two-wheeler buyers, for which we are extremely thankful. We remain committed to delivering exceptional services to our customers.”
