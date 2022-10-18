Diwali 2022: Top 5 Petrol Scooters To Buy This Festive Season

It's that time of the year again when it's time to deck up and bring home some new goodies. It is the festive season indeed and what better time than Diwali to bring home a new scooter ? With plenty of offers, discounts, benefits and more, there's always a good deal around the corner, just for you. So, if you are looking to purchase a new petrol-powered scooter this festive season, here are our top five recommendations that you should certainly consider.

1. Honda Activa 6G

The Honda Activa is the default choice for several scooter buyers. It is the country's bestselling scooter and tops the sales chart every month. Easy to own, easy to run and extremely reliable, if you are looking for a no-nonsense, fuss-free scooter to meet your daily commuting needs, the Honda Activa 6G does a good job and will keep you happy for a long time.

2. TVS NTorq 125

The TVS NTorq 125 is stylish, vibrant and performance-friendly. It looks bold, especially with the many graphic options and that fantastic Race XP variant, while the 125 cc motor is a delight. It also keeps the premium quotient high with the new XT variant with dual screens and a host of connectivity features. The NTorq is future-ready, which sets it apart from the competition, and is a key USP of the offering. If you are looking to make your commute more exciting, the TVS NTorq offers the right balance between performance and everyday comfort.

3. Suzuki Avenis 125

The third scooter on this list is the very likeable Suzuki Avenis 125 . It borrows the same peppy engine from the Access 125 and it is a sporty performer that looks sharp and rides well too. The Avenis 125 will impress you with its refinement and handling, and the engine is known to be fuel efficient too. The Avenis should absolutely be on your list, so make sure to take a test ride

4. Hero Pleasure 110+

The Hero Pleasure 110+ scooter is light, nimble, easy to handle, and quite affordable. Ever since the redesign in 2019, it continues to be a popular choice for first-time buyers. The scooter gets a stylish vibe that resonates well with young buyers. The Hero Pleasure is an apt choice to bring home this Diwali, especially in the new XTEC variant that gets more colours, a projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

5. Yamaha Aerox 155