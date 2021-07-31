Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Top 3 Rivals

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the sole full-faired quarter-litre motorcycle on sale at present. Sadly, its rivals like the Honda CBR250R and the Yamaha Fazer 25 have been pulled off the shelves. So, it's time to look at what else does the Gixxer SF 250 compete against? The bike uses a 250 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that churns out 26 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with 6-speed transmission. It uses telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The bike gets dual disc brakes with ABS as standard. With a price of Rs. 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom), here are the motorcycles that the Gixxer 250 competes against.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 250: Top 2 Rivals

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 remains one of the best entry-level sports motorcycles on sale

1. Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is one of the most favoured entry-level sports motorcycles on sale. The R15 only got better with V3.0 and the bike continues to be a good choice for those who are looking at an entry-level track tool that can also carry out daily commutes. The riding posture is more dedicated than the Suzuki's but comfortable enough. The R15 V3.0 makes about 19 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque from its 155 cc engine with VVA. While it's low on power compared to the Gixxer SF 250, it also commands a lower price tag at Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is an exciting package but is also on the heavier side

2. Bajaj Pulsar RS200

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes quite close to the Gixxer SF 250 in terms of power and displacement. The motorcycle uses a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 24 bhp and 19 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a Nitrox monoshock at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The Pulsar RS200 may not be as refined as the Gixxer SF 250 but it does win on the price commanding a much lower Rs. 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

The KTM RC 200

3. KTM RC 200

The KTM RC200 is the perfect track tool for those wanting to hone their skills. It's more responsive and fun to ride over the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. The 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is tuned for 25 bhp and 19 Nm and paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets premium hardware though with WP-sourced USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard. It's also about 1 kg lighter than the Gixxer SF 250. The KTM RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom).