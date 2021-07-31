Suzuki Gixxer 250: Top 2 Rivals

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is a capable offering in the quarter-litre segment and has two competitive rivals to lock horns with. Here's a look at the same.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
31-Jul-21 01:04 PM IST
Suzuki Gixxer 250: Top 2 Rivals banner
Highlights
  • The Suzuki Gixxer 250 packs 26 bhp and 22 Nm from its 249 cc motor
  • The Yamaha FZ25 was recently refreshed and is the most affordable here
  • The Bajaj Dominar 250 brings its touring functionality with a 249 cc mill

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 quarter-litre offering is one of the more well-packed offerings in the segment. It has just about the right amount of muscle in its design, coupled with a tech-inducing LED headlamp and a friendly 249 cc motor that develops 26 bhp and peak torque of 22.2 Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 250 cc segment though has a nice set of offerings now, which are more affordable too compared to the Gixxer 250's Rs. 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom) price. Here's a look at all the bikes that compete with the Gixxer 250.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250: All You Need To Know

ol9t4q3o

The 2021 Yamaha FZ25 is currently the most affordable 250 cc motorcycle on sale in India

1. Yamaha FZ25

The Yamaha FZ25 received a comprehensive upgrade recently, followed by a price cut that does make it an attractive choice in the segment. The model gets a new projector lens headlamp, tweaked styling, new colours and more. It's not as powerful as the Gixxer 250 with the 249 cc, single-cylinder engine producing 20.8 bhp and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. This shows in the top-end of the powerband, even though the bike is smooth in the low and midrange. Prices for the FZ25 start at Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

45uk41r8

The Bajaj Dominar 250

2. Bajaj Dominar 250

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is another do-it-all offering here that borrows its touring abilities from the larger Dominar 400. That helps the bike use some premium hardware like USD front forks, digital console, twin-barrel exhaust, LED headlamp and more. Power comes from the 249 cc DOHC, single-cylinder motor that develops 26.6 bhp and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. The Dominar 250 also received a price cut recently and starts at Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

