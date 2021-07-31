Suzuki Gixxer 250: Top 2 Rivals

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 quarter-litre offering is one of the more well-packed offerings in the segment. It has just about the right amount of muscle in its design, coupled with a tech-inducing LED headlamp and a friendly 249 cc motor that develops 26 bhp and peak torque of 22.2 Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 250 cc segment though has a nice set of offerings now, which are more affordable too compared to the Gixxer 250's Rs. 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom) price. Here's a look at all the bikes that compete with the Gixxer 250.

The 2021 Yamaha FZ25 is currently the most affordable 250 cc motorcycle on sale in India

1. Yamaha FZ25

The Yamaha FZ25 received a comprehensive upgrade recently, followed by a price cut that does make it an attractive choice in the segment. The model gets a new projector lens headlamp, tweaked styling, new colours and more. It's not as powerful as the Gixxer 250 with the 249 cc, single-cylinder engine producing 20.8 bhp and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. This shows in the top-end of the powerband, even though the bike is smooth in the low and midrange. Prices for the FZ25 start at Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Dominar 250

2. Bajaj Dominar 250

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is another do-it-all offering here that borrows its touring abilities from the larger Dominar 400. That helps the bike use some premium hardware like USD front forks, digital console, twin-barrel exhaust, LED headlamp and more. Power comes from the 249 cc DOHC, single-cylinder motor that develops 26.6 bhp and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. The Dominar 250 also received a price cut recently and starts at Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom).