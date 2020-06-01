BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250: All You Need To Know

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 in India. The dealerships had started taking bookings for the motorcycles a few months earlier. Now, interested customers can pre-book the motorcycles by paying anywhere between ₹ 5,000 and ₹ 10,000. The BS6 Gixxer 250 is one of the few naked quarter-litre motorcycles on offer in India. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 is priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS4 version of the Gixxer 250 is priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh, which means there is a difference of just ₹ 3,000 between the two variants. We tell you everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

Engine

(The 249 cc engine on the BS6 Gixxer 250 makes 26 bhp and 22.2 Nm)

The power and torque output of the BS6 Gixxer 250 has gone through some changes after the switch to BS6 regulations. The 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine now makes the same 26 bhp, but comes in at a slightly higher 9,300 rpm. Peak torque has gone down by 0.4 Nm, from 22.6 Nm to 22.2 Nm on the BS6 model, but it arrives 200 rpm earlier, at 7,300 rpm. There is a six-speed gearbox and the engine is equipped with the company's 'Suzuki Oil Cooling System' (SOCS) technology that claims to offer smooth acceleration, high output and low fuel consumption.

Dimensions and Cycle Parts

(The Gixxer 250 continues to get the uses the same instrument console as on the BS4 variant)

In terms of design and bodywork, the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer 250 retains the same design as the outgoing model. The overall dimension of the BS6 Gixxer 250 bikes remains unchanged. Its length continues to be 2,010 mm, and the width stays at 805 mm. The wheelbase and ground clearance on the motorcycle measures 1,340 mm and 165 mm respectively. The seat height on the motorcycle is 800 mm, while the kerb weight is 156 kg. The motorcycle is suspended on 41 mm telescopic forks up front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike gets disc wheels at both ends as well.

Features and Design

(The design doesn't change on the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250)

The design on the motorcycle stays unchanged and in terms of features, the motorcycle gets LED headlamps, fully digital instrument console, chrome-tipped dual-port muffler, split seats, dual-channel ABS and more.

Pricing and Rivals

The BS6 Gixxer 250 is priced at ₹ 163,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is barely ₹ 3,600 more expensive than the BS4 model. So, it is good value for money. As far as rivals are concerned, it goes up against the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the soon-to-be launched Yamaha FZ 25.

