Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the BS6 compliant Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycle. While the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 naked streetfighter motorcycle has been launched at ₹ 1.63 lakh, its fully-faired sibling, the 2020 Gixxer SF 250 BS6 is priced at ₹ 1.74 lakh, (both ex-showroom, Delhi). However, an additional ₹ 900 will get you the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition with the Metallic Triton Blue livery. Suzuki will start despatches for the new 250 cc Gixxer range in the coming week, while deliveries will commence by mid-June, given the ongoing lockdown. Currently, over 50 per cent of Suzuki Motorcycle dealerships are operations across India.

Commenting on the launch Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited said, "We are pleased to introduce the BS6 Gixxer SF 250/ 250 in the Indian market. Inspired by the legendary motorcycles: Hayabusa and GSX-R, Gixxer brand resonates performance, style, and sportiness in the country. With BS6 update the Gixxer 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance, making it even more desirable to own."

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is ₹ 900 more expensive than the regular Gixxer SF 250

Both the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 are powered by the same 249 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine that is tuned to make 26 bhp at 9300 rpm and develops a peak torque of 22. 2 Nm at 7300 rpm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and is equipped with the company's 'Suzuki Oil Cooling System' (SOCS) technology that is claimed to offer smooth acceleration, high output and low fuel consumption.

In terms of looks, the bikes largely remain unchanged, and in terms of features, the motorcycles come with LED headlamps, fully digital instrument console, chrome-tipped dual-port muffler, split seats, dual-channel ABS and more. The Gixxer 250 also comes with a tall and wide handlebar and large tank shrouds, while the Gixxer SF 250 comes with sportier low-set handlebars, a full fairing and a windshield. Equipment-wise, the bikes come with telescopic front forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear. Both bikes come with a pair of 17-inch wheels, shod with 150/60R tyres at the back and 110/70R rubber upfront. Braking duties will be handled by disk brakes at both ends.