Suzuki Gixxer Series Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 3,500

Like most two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki Motorcycle India has revised the prices of its products as well. The Gixxer 155 series gets a price hike of Rs. 2,000 while the Gixxer 250 series gets a price hike of Rs. 3,500. This is the second time that Suzuki has revised the prices of the Gixxer 250 range, where the first increment happened in February 2021. The Gixxer 155 is priced at Rs. 118,800 while the Gixxer SF 155 is priced at Rs. 129,300. Similarly, the Gixxer 250 is priced at Rs. 171,200 while the Gixxer SF 250 priced at Rs. 181,900 while the MotoGP variant is priced at Rs. 182,700. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa's Second Batch Sold Out In Just An Hour

(The Gixxer 155 range gets a price hike of Rs. 2,000)

Apart from the price hike, the bikes continue to get the same engine specifications as before. The 155 cc range gets a single-cylinder motor which is air-cooled and makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox too stays the same, a 5-speed unit. Similarly, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 continue to get the same 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which makes 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm. Peak torque output is 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 250 Series Recalled In India Over Engine Vibration Issues

Barely a few months ago, Suzuki Motorcycle India issued a voluntary recall for 199 units of its popular motorcycles - Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 over engine vibration issue. Both the naked streetfighter and the fully faired quarter-litre motorcycles have been recalled over excessive engine vibration caused due to improper positioning of the balancer drive gear. This issue only pertains to the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles that were manufactured by the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer between August 12, 2019, and March 21, 2021. A total of 199 units were recalled by the company.