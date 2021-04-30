Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF 250 Recalled In India Over Engine Vibration Issue

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a voluntary recall for 199 units of its popular motorcycles - Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 over engine vibration issue. Both the naked streetfighter and the fully faired quarter-litre motorcycles have been recalled over excessive engine vibration caused due to improper positioning of the balancer drive gear. This issue only pertains to the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles that were manufactured by the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer between August 12, 2019, and March 21, 2021.

The details posted by the company on the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers Association or SIAM India's Voluntary Recall Information page says that this issue was caused because a supervisor failed to use the template for marking matching positions for the balancer drive gear. As a result, the markings were misaligned, altering the position of the balancer drive gear thus causing excessive vibration.

The description says that the issue will not affect the functioning of the motorcycle, however, in the worst-case scenario, in two out of six cases, the tail lamp mounting lugs could break due to the increased vibration. Suzuki Motorcycle India will carry out the inspection and replacement of the part free of charge.

Both, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 continue to get the same 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which makes 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm. Peak torque output is 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. Currently, the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 range goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25.

