carandbike logo
search

Suzuki Motorcycle India Cuts Number Of Shifts Amid Rising COVID Cases

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reduced the number of shifts at its manufacturing plant in Gurugram, Haryana for four days. From April 28 to May 1, 2021, the plant will run only on one shift instead of three.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
From April 28 to May 1, 2021 Suzuki will reduce the number of shifts from 3 to 1 at its plant expand View Photos
From April 28 to May 1, 2021 Suzuki will reduce the number of shifts from 3 to 1 at its plant

Highlights

  • Suzuki Motorcycle has reduced the number of shifts from three to one
  • Suzuki will run the plant on one shift from April 28 to May 1, 2021
  • Other automotive manufacturers have also taken similar steps

With COVID-19 cases rising exponentially every day, several industries have taken a hit, and the auto sector is no exception. As the nation battles the second wave of the coronavirus, Suzuki Motorcycle India has reduced the number of shifts at its manufacturing plant in Gurugram, Haryana. From today, April 28, 2021, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is cutting the number of shifts from three to one for four days, that is till May 1, 2021. This decision appears to have come in light of rising COVID cases among industrial workers in Gurugram.

aaend0to

Suzuki Motorcycles India has reduced the number of shifts at its manufacturing plant in Gurugram, Haryana

When we reached out to Suzuki Motorcycle India, a company spokesperson said, "The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us at Suzuki Motorcycle India. Hence, looking at the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, we have decided to reduce the number of production shifts from 3 to 1 from April 28, 2021, till May 1, 2021, as a precautionary measure. We will observe the situation and accordingly resume normal operations from 2nd May 2021."

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Temporary Suspension Of Manufacturing Operations language

Suzuki is not the first two-wheeler manufacturer to take such a step. Earlier this month, home-grown two-wheeler giant, Hero MotoCorp also announced its decision to suspend production operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Centre (GPC). Among car manufacturers, as of now, Toyota and MG Motor India have announced their decision to halt production temporarily at their respective plants in Bidadi, Karnataka and Halol, Gujarat.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 16.40 Lakh

evid6gi8

Suzuki also assembles the newly launched third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa in India

0 Comments

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently produces a range of motorcycles and scooters at its Gurugram facility. Among motorcycles, the company produces the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Intruder 155, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF 250, while the list of scooters includes - Access 125 and the Burgman Street range. Additionally, the company also assembles the newly launched third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: All You Need To Know
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: All You Need To Know
Maruti Suzuki Production Not Hampered Due To COVID-19 So Far: Chairman RC Bhargava
Maruti Suzuki Production Not Hampered Due To COVID-19 So Far: Chairman RC Bhargava
2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.30 Lakh
2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities