Suzuki Motorcycle India Cuts Number Of Shifts Amid Rising COVID Cases

From April 28 to May 1, 2021 Suzuki will reduce the number of shifts from 3 to 1 at its plant

With COVID-19 cases rising exponentially every day, several industries have taken a hit, and the auto sector is no exception. As the nation battles the second wave of the coronavirus, Suzuki Motorcycle India has reduced the number of shifts at its manufacturing plant in Gurugram, Haryana. From today, April 28, 2021, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is cutting the number of shifts from three to one for four days, that is till May 1, 2021. This decision appears to have come in light of rising COVID cases among industrial workers in Gurugram.

Suzuki Motorcycles India has reduced the number of shifts at its manufacturing plant in Gurugram, Haryana

When we reached out to Suzuki Motorcycle India, a company spokesperson said, "The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us at Suzuki Motorcycle India. Hence, looking at the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, we have decided to reduce the number of production shifts from 3 to 1 from April 28, 2021, till May 1, 2021, as a precautionary measure. We will observe the situation and accordingly resume normal operations from 2nd May 2021."

Suzuki is not the first two-wheeler manufacturer to take such a step. Earlier this month, home-grown two-wheeler giant, Hero MotoCorp also announced its decision to suspend production operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Centre (GPC). Among car manufacturers, as of now, Toyota and MG Motor India have announced their decision to halt production temporarily at their respective plants in Bidadi, Karnataka and Halol, Gujarat.

Suzuki also assembles the newly launched third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently produces a range of motorcycles and scooters at its Gurugram facility. Among motorcycles, the company produces the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Intruder 155, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF 250, while the list of scooters includes - Access 125 and the Burgman Street range. Additionally, the company also assembles the newly launched third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa in India.

