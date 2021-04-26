Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the third generation model of the brand's flagship sport touring bike, the Suzuki Hayabusa at ₹ 16.40 lakh (Ex-showroom), and deliveries will begin from May 2021. The new Hayabusa gets comprehensive updates for the first time in 13 years. The bike now features improved aerodynamics, as well as an updated electronics suite which features multiple mode selections for each electronic control system to fit different riding conditions, ranging from city riding to touring, racetracks, and to also offer individual rider preferences and skill levels.

New Suzuki Hayabusa gets sleeker and sharper bodywork, along with a comprehensive electronics suite

Commenting on the launch of the new Hayabusa in India, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, SMIPL said, "Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice amongst sport bike enthusiasts around the world for over two decades now in the class it created. The new-generation Hayabusa was developed not only to achieve an even higher overall balance of ultimate performance and comply with the BS6 emissions standards, but also to capture the hearts of both devoted followers and all who lay eyes on the stunning beauty and sharper, tauter form of its bold new design."

1,340 cc engine makes 187 bhp, 150 Nm, with a 10 bhp drop in power, and 5 Nm loss in torque

The new Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The new Hayabusa will be available in three colour variants, Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matt Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Matt Stellar Blue.

The instrument console still gets the analogue dials, but gets a TFT central panel to aid the updated electronics suite

The overall silhouette and layout of the instrument console is retained from previous generation Hayabusas, but the instrument console in the 2021 Hayabusa, still with a large analogue speedo and tachometer, now comes with updates and new functions, including a central TFT panel, which offers options for the rider to toggle through the updated electronics system.

1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, in-line four engine has revised internals and updated components

The new Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) features SDMS-a, which offers a choice between three factory presets (A: active, B: Basic, and C: Comfort), as well as three user-defined settings (U1, U2, U3). Each one of these selects the mode settings as a group for the Power Mode Selector, Motion Track Traction Control, Anti-lift Control, Engine Brake Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems. The rider uses switches on the left handlebar to change modes and settings, and the current settings are displayed on the TFT LCD panel located in the center of the instrument cluster, between the Hayabusa's large analog speedometer and tachometer.

New comprehensive electronics suite made by Bosch, powered by six-axis IMU

S.I.R.S. also comes with Active Speed Limiter, a first in the motorcycle industry that allows the rider to set a speed limit the bike should not exceed, eliminating worries about speeding or driving faster than intended. The system can be temporarily overridden with one quick twist of the throttle, making it easy to accelerate beyond the set limit to pass other vehicles. It can be deactivated completely at the press of a button after releasing the throttle.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa sees a 10 bhp drop in power, and now makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm, while peak torque has also seen a 5 Nm loss to 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Top speed is still rated at 299 kmph, and kerb weight sees a marginal drop of 2 kg to 264 kg. To meet the latest emission norms, the exhaust system employs a two-stage catalytic converter, and the bike also gets a new slip and assist clutch. Ergonomics have been slightly tweaked as well, with the handlebar moved 12 mm closer to the rider.

