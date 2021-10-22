  • Home
Planning To Buy The Suzuki Hayabusa? Here Are The Pros And Cons

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is assembled in India and is priced at Rs. 16.40 Lakh (Ex-showroom). Here's a look at its pros and cons.
Highlights
  • 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa priced at Rs. 16.40 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • Updated 1,340 cc engine makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm, 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm
  • New six-axis IMU-powered electronics, 6 riding modes, cornering ABS

The Suzuki Hayabusa is perhaps the most popular and well-known superbike available on sale in India. The 2021 model, the Suzuki Hayabusa's third-generation model, makes slightly less power, gets new electronics and it has been selling like hot cakes, with bookings sold out within a matter of hours. The new Hayabusa carries forward the legacy of being one of the most popular superbikes in India. The 2021 Hayabusa ets a 1,340 cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Review

Watch the video review:

Top speed is still rated at 299 kmph and kerb weight sees a marginal drop of 2 kg to 264 kg but the number plate holder and the saree guard on Indian models bring the weight back up to 266 kg. Along with the updated engine, the motorcycle also gets a wide variety of electronic rider aids and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The USP is the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) under which you get three riding modes and three user-defined modes, with different settings for traction control, anti-lift control, engine brake control and so on. Here's a look at the new Suzuki Hayabusa's pros and cons.

ldu7l0k4

The 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder engine is retained, but now makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm, 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of Suzuki Hayabusa

PROS

  1. Performance and Handling
  2. Sophisticated electronics suite, backed by six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU)
  3. Brembo Stylema brakes offer sure-shot stopping power.
  4. Comprehensively updated instrument console with attractive twin analogue clocks and a central TFT panel.
  5. Priced very competitively at Rs. 16.40 lakh (Ex-showroom).

CONS

  1. Availability of stock in India
  2. Big 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder engine runs quite hot
  3. Slightly heavy feel on clutch lever
  4. Not comfortable to ride in traffic
