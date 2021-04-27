2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: All You Need To Know

The third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa, launched as a 2021 model in India at ₹ 16.40 lakh (Ex-showroom), may not be an entirely new motorcycle, but it gets significantly updated from the second generation 'Busa it replaces. The new Hayabusa gets comprehensive updates for the first time in 13 years. The bike now features improved aerodynamics, as well as an updated electronics suite which features multiple mode selections for each electronic control system to fit different riding conditions, ranging from city riding to touring, racetracks, and to also offer individual rider preferences and skill levels.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

Updated Engine

The big news on the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is the engine, which is said to accelerate more quickly with less peak power. The new Suzuki Hayabusa sees a 10 bhp drop in power, and now makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm, while peak torque has also seen a 5 Nm loss to 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Top speed is still rated at 299 kmph, and kerb weight sees a marginal drop of 2 kg to 264 kg.

Although the exterior of the engine remains unchanged, almost all the moving parts have been revised.

Although the exterior of the engine remains unchanged, almost all the moving parts have been revised. New cam timing offers reduced valve overlap, and the exhaust valve lift is higher. New valve springs are stiffer to handle the higher exhaust valve lift. New lighter pistons, more rigid and lighter connecting rods, new cam chain tensioner, new quickshifter, and a clutch with assist-and-slipper functions. Fuelling is now ride-by-wire, and there's a six-axis IMU with a long list of rider aids, as part of the SI ₹

New Electronics Suite

The new Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) features SDMS-a, which offers a choice between three factory presets (A: Active, B: Basic, and C: Comfort), as well as three user-defined settings (U1, U2, U3). Each one of these selects the mode settings as a group for the Power Mode Selector, Motion Track Traction Control, Anti-lift Control, Engine Brake Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems.

New comprehensive electronics suite made by Bosch, powered by six-axis IMU

S.I.R.S. also comes with Active Speed Limiter, a first in the motorcycle industry that allows the rider to set a speed limit the bike should not exceed, eliminating worries about speeding or driving faster than intended. The system can be temporarily overridden with one quick twist of the throttle, making it easy to accelerate beyond the set limit to pass other vehicles. It can be deactivated completely at the press of a button after releasing the throttle.

The instrument console still gets the analogue dials, but gets a TFT central panel to aid the updated electronics suite

Updated Instrument Console

The rider uses switches on the left handlebar to change modes and settings, and the current settings are displayed on the TFT LCD panel located in the center of the instrument cluster, between the Hayabusa's large analog speedometer and tachometer. New switchgear helps the rider control the various rider aids, and there's also a new key.

The ram air ducts have been revised to increase pressure

New Bodywork

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa also gets updated bodywork, with sharper lines, yet still retaining that classic Hayabusa shape. The new mirrors are claimed to improve the view for the rider, and LEDs are introduced for the new headlight, position lights and turn indicators. There are also three new colours on offer, Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matt Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Matt Stellar Blue.

