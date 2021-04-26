carandbike logo
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Revealed

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked sportbike is here! It has been significantly updated for the new year, in terms of styling and features. Given that the old model was on sale in India, the new GSX-S1000 is likely to be launched in India by the end of the year.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is likely to be launched in India by the end of the year expand View Photos
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is likely to be launched in India by the end of the year

Highlights

  • 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 makes its global debut
  • Gets fully revised styling, new features & electronics
  • 999 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine updated to meet Euro 5 emission norms

After the global debut and launch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa in the recent months, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has now revealed the updated GSX-S1000 for the global market. The litre-class naked motorcycle commands almost as much respect as the Hayabusa but the previous model fell short in terms of power and features over its rivals. For 2021, the GSX-S1000 gets significant updates in terms of styling and features. Given that the previous model was on sale in India, Suzuki is likely to launch the updated GSX-S1000 in our country by the end of this year.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India

mvvvdsb8

(The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 features completely updated styling and looks much more futuristic now)

The 2021 GSX-S1000 now looks sleeker and futuristic, thanks to the new stacked LED headlights, completely new body work, new sculpted fuel tank that has a capacity of 19 litres and most importantly, MotoGP-inspired winglets on the sides. The rider and pillion seats have been re-designed as well, with Suzuki saying that the new seat is comfortable, has better support and offers more scope to move around when riding. The rear seat can be fitted with an optional cowl and gets a grab-rail of sorts should you want to ride with a pillion.

s3gffpr4

(The 999 cc in-line four-cylinder engine has been re-worked to meet Euro 5 emission norms. It makes 150 bhp and 108 Nm)

The motorcycle continues to get the 999 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine based on the GSX-R1000 K5 engine, but is completely re-worked. The intake and exhaust camshafts with new profiles so as to reduce valve overlap and the airbox is new too. This results in a flatter torque curve along with a strong bottom end and an increase of 5 bhp, with total power output of 150 bhp at 11,000 rpm as opposed to 145 bhp at 10,000 rpm on the older model. Peak torque output is rated at 108 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Needless to say, the engine on the new bike meets the stringent Euro 5 emission norms.

egfbg6ao

(The motorcycle gets updated electronics as well)

The chassis gets few updates as well, including a new riding position, wider handlebar and updated suspension. The front end gets 43 mm KYB USDs which are fully adjustable while the rear suspension consists of link-type monoshock that is adjustable for rebound, damping and preload.

n1fsjpds

(The chassis has been slightly re-worked. The riding position is comfier now, handlebar is wider and the suspension has been updated too)

0 Comments

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle is fitted with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System or S.I.R.S which incorporates electronics like drive mode selector, 5-stage traction control, bi-directional quick-shifter, auto-blipper and a new LCD instrument console. There are three riding modes to choose from, A (active), B (basic) and C (comfort). Like the names suggest, active offers the sharpest throttle response and maximum power from the engine, basic offers softer throttle response and delivers power in a more linear manner, suiting a wide range of riding styles while the C or comfort mode which offers a relaxed throttle response, meant for cruising leisurely.

