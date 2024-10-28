Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a recall for the third-generation Hayabusa in the Indian market. The recall is related to an issue with the brake lever, and affects 1056 units manufactured between March 2021 and September 2024. The company however, is yet to comment on how it plans to resolve the issue. Launched in 2021, the Suzuki Hayabusa is assembled from CKD (completely knocked down) kits in India and currently priced at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom).



According to a statement issued by Suzuki, the front brake lever play of the Hayabusa can increase and lead to a situation where the lever comes into contact with the throttle grip and affect braking performance. This will lead to decreased braking power, and subsequently, increased braking distance, which is especially dangerous in a high-performance motorcycle. The Hayabusa is equipped with a Brembo Stylema 4-piston caliper gripping twin discs up front, and a Nissin, 1-piston caliper with a single disc at the rear.

The third-generation Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a top speed of 299 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds.



In India, the Suzuki Hayabusa is a well recognised superbike and has been an iconic and particularly successful model for Suzuki Motorcycle India. Every time the Hayabusa is introduced in India, it has managed to sell out in record time.







