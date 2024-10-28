Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue

This recall affects 1056 units of the bike manufactured between March 2021 and September 2024
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki has recalled several units of the Hayabusa in India.
  • Bikes have been recalled due to an issue with the brake lever.
  • 1056 units have been recalled.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a recall for the third-generation Hayabusa in the Indian market. The recall is related to an issue with the brake lever, and affects 1056 units manufactured between March 2021 and September 2024. The company however, is yet to comment on how it plans to resolve the issue. Launched in 2021, the Suzuki Hayabusa is assembled from CKD (completely knocked down) kits in India and currently priced at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

 

Also Read2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
 

According to a statement issued by Suzuki, the front brake lever play of the Hayabusa can increase and lead to a situation where the lever comes into contact with the throttle grip and affect braking performance. This will lead to decreased braking power, and subsequently, increased braking distance, which is especially dangerous in a high-performance motorcycle. The Hayabusa is equipped with a Brembo Stylema 4-piston caliper gripping twin discs up front, and a Nissin, 1-piston caliper with a single disc at the rear.

 

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh; Has 776cc Parallel-Twin With 82 BHP
 

The third-generation Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a top speed of 299 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds.

In India, the Suzuki Hayabusa is a well recognised superbike and has been an iconic and particularly successful model for Suzuki Motorcycle India. Every time the Hayabusa is introduced in India, it has managed to sell out in record time. 




 

# Suzuki Hayabusa# Suzuki Motorcycle India# Suzuki Bikes# Suzuki Hayabusa Recall# Suzuki Bike recall# Suzuki Premium Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • At this price, the Suzuki GSX-8R undercuts the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660; will be available in a total of three colours.
    Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh; Has 776cc Parallel-Twin With 82 BHP
  • Royal Enfield has witnessed a year-on-year decline in its sales while Suzuki and Bajaj two-wheelers have had a y-o-y growth in June 2024.
    Two-Wheeler Sales June 2024: Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Witness Growth In Sales
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India’s steady sales growth is powered by its 125 cc scooter models, led by the Suzuki Access 125.
    Analysis: How 125 cc Scooters Are Driving Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth
  • Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 92,032 units, growing by 37 per cent last month when compared to 67,040 units sold during the same period last year.
    Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of 111,512 Units
  • Suzuki sold 99,377 units in April 2024, witnessing a 12 per cent growth year-on-year, as against 88,731 units sold in April 2023.
    Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 12% You Growth

Latest News

  • The motorcycle is expected to be a new addition to Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme range
    Hero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked
  • Triumph has launched the new Tiger 1200 in two variants: GT Pro and Rally Pro, while the Explorer variants are available upon request.
    Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.39 Lakh
  • The upcoming EICMA 2024 will witness the showcase of multiple motorcycles from various brands, but here’s a list of the machines that are expected to be offered in India
    EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect
  • This recall affects 1056 units of the bike manufactured between March 2021 and September 2024
    Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
  • Tata Motors has achieved this sales milestone in slightly over 2 years, as the Tiago EV was launched in India in September 2022.
    Tata Tiago EV Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales In India
  • The Tuareg 457 appears to be powered by the same parallel-twin engine as the Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia Tuareg 457 Rally Bike Spotted Testing
  • The brand will showcase the bigger XPulse model and is expected to reveal the Karizma XMR 250, among others.
    Hero MotoCorp, Vida To Reveal Four Two-wheelers At EICMA 2024
  • The motorcycle has been revamped with updated cycle parts, a new chassis, a revised motor and more
    2025 Yamaha MT-07 Breaks Cover
  • The bespoke creation, aptly named the Phantom Goldfinger, features extensive gold detailing and throwback elements referencing the movie and the iconic villain's car.
    One-Off Rolls Royce Phantom Draws Inspiration From 007 Villain Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III
  • The recall affects a range of models manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018 as well as over 2,000 cars that had the fuel pump changed previously.
    Honda Cars India Recalls Over 90,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump

Research More on Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa
8.8

Suzuki Hayabusa

Starts at ₹ 16.9 - 17.7 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Hayabusa Specifications
View Hayabusa Features

Popular Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved