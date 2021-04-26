2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: All You Need To Know

Suzuki has unveiled the updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 litre-class naked which gets a comprehensive update for 2021. The new GSX-S1000 not just gets a significant cosmetic update, but is also more powerful than before. The litre-class naked from Suzuki may not have been as popular as its rivals, but it's certainly a cracker of a motorcycle, at least from what we experienced a few summers ago. For 2021, Suzuki has given a comprehensive update to the GSX-S1000, to make it more contemporary and offer bang for your buck. Here's everything you need to know about the new Suzuki GSX-S1000.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Revealed

The bodywork gets updated with a significantly sharper and aggressive face on the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000

Cosmetic Updates

Design-wise, the GSX-S1000 features an all-new look that is sharper than before, with an aggressive face, with vertically stacked LED headlights, surrounded by a sharp, and chiselled body-coloured cowl. There are also two aerodynamic winglets added to the side of the bikini fairing along with sharp tank extensions which make the bike look a lot sharper than the previous generation model.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India At ₹ 16.40 Lakh

The 999 cc, inline four-cyinder engine makes 150 bhp at 11,000 rpm and meets the latest emission regulations

Mechanical Updates

Under the skin, the GSX-S1000 is powered by a 999 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, which now puts out 150 bhp at 11,000 rpm. That is an added 5 bhp over the 145 bhp at 10,000 rpm output of the previous generation model. According to Suzuki, there's an overall increase in torque, along with more linear power delivery.

New engine internals, including new intake and exhaust camshafts on the GSX-S1000

To reduce emissions and meet the latest global regulations, including Euro5, and BS6, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 gets new engine internal parts. The intake and exhaust camshafts are new, along with the throttle bodies, valve springs, airbox, exhaust, and catalytic converter. There's also a new clutch on the GSX-S1000. The new camshafts have a new profile with reduced valve overlap. The new throttle bodies are electrically actuated and designed for smoother engagement, and the new clutch has assist-and-slipper functions.

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System electronics suite has been completely updated, although the dash is still LCD

Updated Electronics

The new GSX-S1000 also gets updated electronics, called the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). It's a ride-by-wire system that includes three engine maps, five traction control settings (plus off), and an up/down quickshifter. The GSX-S1000 also has Suzuki's Low RPM Assist function, plus single-push starting.

Three engine maps, five-level traction control, and standard up/down quickshifter

The traction control system monitors the throttle, transmission, and crankshaft positions, along with the speed of both wheels. The ECU then makes adjustments to the throttle valve, fuel injection rate, and ignition timing. The instrument console is new, but it's still a LCD screen, and no TFT has been used.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is expected to be introduced in India in the second half of 2021

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 has been unveiled in three colours, Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, and Glass Sparkle Black. The new GSX-S1000 will be almost certainly launched in India, possibly sometime in the second half of 2021. Prices are expected to be around ₹ 13-14 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.