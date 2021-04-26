carandbike logo
search

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: All You Need To Know

The updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 litre-class naked gets substantially updated for 2021, including new styling, changes to the engine, electronics, and ergonomics.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Suzuki GSX-S1000 gets significantly updated for 2021 expand View Photos
The Suzuki GSX-S1000 gets significantly updated for 2021

Highlights

  • Updated engine meets latest emission norms, makes 150 bhp at 11,000 rpm
  • Completely revamped styling with an aggressive face, with winglets
  • New Suzuki Intelligent Ride System electronics package

Suzuki has unveiled the updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 litre-class naked which gets a comprehensive update for 2021. The new GSX-S1000 not just gets a significant cosmetic update, but is also more powerful than before. The litre-class naked from Suzuki may not have been as popular as its rivals, but it's certainly a cracker of a motorcycle, at least from what we experienced a few summers ago. For 2021, Suzuki has given a comprehensive update to the GSX-S1000, to make it more contemporary and offer bang for your buck. Here's everything you need to know about the new Suzuki GSX-S1000.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Revealed

cfa57b6o

The bodywork gets updated with a significantly sharper and aggressive face on the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000

Cosmetic Updates

Design-wise, the GSX-S1000 features an all-new look that is sharper than before, with an aggressive face, with vertically stacked LED headlights, surrounded by a sharp, and chiselled body-coloured cowl. There are also two aerodynamic winglets added to the side of the bikini fairing along with sharp tank extensions which make the bike look a lot sharper than the previous generation model.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India At ₹ 16.40 Lakh

stm7jpu4

The 999 cc, inline four-cyinder engine makes 150 bhp at 11,000 rpm and meets the latest emission regulations

Mechanical Updates

Under the skin, the GSX-S1000 is powered by a 999 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, which now puts out 150 bhp at 11,000 rpm. That is an added 5 bhp over the 145 bhp at 10,000 rpm output of the previous generation model. According to Suzuki, there's an overall increase in torque, along with more linear power delivery.

do51n37

New engine internals, including new intake and exhaust camshafts on the GSX-S1000

To reduce emissions and meet the latest global regulations, including Euro5, and BS6, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 gets new engine internal parts. The intake and exhaust camshafts are new, along with the throttle bodies, valve springs, airbox, exhaust, and catalytic converter. There's also a new clutch on the GSX-S1000. The new camshafts have a new profile with reduced valve overlap. The new throttle bodies are electrically actuated and designed for smoother engagement, and the new clutch has assist-and-slipper functions.

lbenec0c

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System electronics suite has been completely updated, although the dash is still LCD

Updated Electronics

The new GSX-S1000 also gets updated electronics, called the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). It's a ride-by-wire system that includes three engine maps, five traction control settings (plus off), and an up/down quickshifter. The GSX-S1000 also has Suzuki's Low RPM Assist function, plus single-push starting.

cfdrako8

Three engine maps, five-level traction control, and standard up/down quickshifter

The traction control system monitors the throttle, transmission, and crankshaft positions, along with the speed of both wheels. The ECU then makes adjustments to the throttle valve, fuel injection rate, and ignition timing. The instrument console is new, but it's still a LCD screen, and no TFT has been used.

som4obug

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is expected to be introduced in India in the second half of 2021

Pricing & Availability

0 Comments

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 has been unveiled in three colours, Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, and Glass Sparkle Black. The new GSX-S1000 will be almost certainly launched in India, possibly sometime in the second half of 2021. Prices are expected to be around ₹ 13-14 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Suzuki Bikes

  • Suzu Hayabusa 4
    Suzu Hayabusa 4
  • Suzuki Hayabusa Riderview
    Suzuki Hayabusa Riderview
  • Suzuki Hayabusa Backview
    Suzuki Hayabusa Backview
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Tail Light
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Tail Light
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Speedometer
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Speedometer
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Twin Muffler
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Twin Muffler
  • Suzuki Burgman Central Locking System
    Suzuki Burgman Central Locking System
  • Suzuki Burgman Chrome Mirrors
    Suzuki Burgman Chrome Mirrors
  • Suzuki Burgman Dc Socket
    Suzuki Burgman Dc Socket
  • Suzuki Access 125 All New Fi
    Suzuki Access 125 All New Fi
  • Suzuki Access Alloy
    Suzuki Access Alloy
  • Suzuki Access Body Graphics
    Suzuki Access Body Graphics
  • 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Front Profile
    2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Front Profile
  • Suzuki Gsx S750 Side Profile
    Suzuki Gsx S750 Side Profile
  • 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Features
    2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Features
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Digital Instrumentation
    Suzuki Sf 250 Digital Instrumentation
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Self Start
    Suzuki Sf 250 Self Start
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Gear Box
    Suzuki Sf 250 Gear Box
  • Suzuki Gixxer Speedometer
    Suzuki Gixxer Speedometer
  • Suzuki Gixxer Suspension
    Suzuki Gixxer Suspension
  • Suzuki Gixxer Abs
    Suzuki Gixxer Abs
  • Side Profile
    Side Profile
  • Side View
    Side View
  • Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injector
    Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injector
  • Suzuki Intruder Backrest
    Suzuki Intruder Backrest
  • Suzuki Intruder Headlight
    Suzuki Intruder Headlight
x
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar Dies
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar Dies
Auto Shanghai 2021: Maserati Unveils Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition
Auto Shanghai 2021: Maserati Unveils Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition
2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.30 Lakh
2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition Unveiled
Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities