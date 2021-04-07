2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Teased In New Video

Suzuki has released a new teaser video that gives the first glimpse of an updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 litre-class naked, to be officially unveiled on April 26, 2021. The teaser video only gives is glimpses of the updated bike, but what is clear is that the bike's styling has been completely revamped, and from what we can make out, it looks good. The rather outdated halogen headlight has been replaced with a few vertically stacked LED lights, but what the biggest change is a pair of winglets which have been added to the fairing.

The overall stance of the bike, as seen in profile, looks more or less similar to the current model. What is not clear is if the new winglets have been added just to aid in better aerodynamics and downforce to the same 148 bhp, four-cylinder engine, or if there are any updates to the powertrain. Given the way Suzuki has chosen for the updated Hayabusa, it seems unlikely the litre-class naked will get any comprehensive updates, or new units in the powertrain and chassis department. With just 148 bhp, the GSX-S1000 may not boast of 200 bhp power, but from what we experienced a few years ago, it's still a sweet bike, with more than enough punch to keep almost everyone entertained.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 may not get a complete mechanical update

Gold-finished upside down forks add a touch of premium-ness, and the bike is expected to get an updated feature list, including perhaps Bluetooth connectivity, and better electronics. More details will be revealed when the bike is finally announced officially, so it won't be too much of a wait.

