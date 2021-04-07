carandbike logo
search

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Teased In New Video

New Suzuki litre-class naked to get fairing-mounted winglets, new LED headlights, and other feature updates.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 will be revealed on April 26, 2021 expand View Photos
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 will be revealed on April 26, 2021

Highlights

  • Updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 to feature winglets on front fairing
  • Halogen headlight replaced by vertically stacked LEDs
  • Feature and electronic updates are also expected on 2021 model

Suzuki has released a new teaser video that gives the first glimpse of an updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 litre-class naked, to be officially unveiled on April 26, 2021. The teaser video only gives is glimpses of the updated bike, but what is clear is that the bike's styling has been completely revamped, and from what we can make out, it looks good. The rather outdated halogen headlight has been replaced with a few vertically stacked LED lights, but what the biggest change is a pair of winglets which have been added to the fairing.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa To Be Launched In India In April 2021

The overall stance of the bike, as seen in profile, looks more or less similar to the current model. What is not clear is if the new winglets have been added just to aid in better aerodynamics and downforce to the same 148 bhp, four-cylinder engine, or if there are any updates to the powertrain. Given the way Suzuki has chosen for the updated Hayabusa, it seems unlikely the litre-class naked will get any comprehensive updates, or new units in the powertrain and chassis department. With just 148 bhp, the GSX-S1000 may not boast of 200 bhp power, but from what we experienced a few years ago, it's still a sweet bike, with more than enough punch to keep almost everyone entertained.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled

r4rj07f

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 may not get a complete mechanical update

0 Comments

Gold-finished upside down forks add a touch of premium-ness, and the bike is expected to get an updated feature list, including perhaps Bluetooth connectivity, and better electronics. More details will be revealed when the bike is finally announced officially, so it won't be too much of a wait.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Suzuki Bikes

  • Suzuki Hayabusa Riderview
    Suzuki Hayabusa Riderview
  • Suzuki Hayabusa Backview
    Suzuki Hayabusa Backview
  • Suzu Hayabusa 4
    Suzu Hayabusa 4
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Tail Light
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Tail Light
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Speedometer
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Speedometer
  • Suzuki Gixxer Sf Twin Muffler
    Suzuki Gixxer Sf Twin Muffler
  • Suzuki Burgman Central Locking System
    Suzuki Burgman Central Locking System
  • Suzuki Burgman Chrome Mirrors
    Suzuki Burgman Chrome Mirrors
  • Suzuki Burgman Dc Socket
    Suzuki Burgman Dc Socket
  • Suzuki Gixxer Speedometer
    Suzuki Gixxer Speedometer
  • Suzuki Gixxer Suspension
    Suzuki Gixxer Suspension
  • Suzuki Gixxer Abs
    Suzuki Gixxer Abs
  • Suzuki Access 125 All New Fi
    Suzuki Access 125 All New Fi
  • Suzuki Access Alloy
    Suzuki Access Alloy
  • Suzuki Access Body Graphics
    Suzuki Access Body Graphics
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Digital Instrumentation
    Suzuki Sf 250 Digital Instrumentation
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Self Start
    Suzuki Sf 250 Self Start
  • Suzuki Sf 250 Gear Box
    Suzuki Sf 250 Gear Box
  • Side Profile
    Side Profile
  • Side View
    Side View
  • 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Front Profile
    2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Front Profile
  • Suzuki Gsx S750 Side Profile
    Suzuki Gsx S750 Side Profile
  • 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Features
    2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Features
  • Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injector
    Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injector
  • Suzuki Intruder Backrest
    Suzuki Intruder Backrest
  • Suzuki Intruder Headlight
    Suzuki Intruder Headlight
x
Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.90 Lakh
Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.90 Lakh
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Cars Under Rs. 10 Lakh
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Cars Under Rs. 10 Lakh
Citroën C5 Aircross India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Citroën C5 Aircross India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Wearing Mask Mandatory Even If Driving Alone, Says Delhi High Court
Wearing Mask Mandatory Even If Driving Alone, Says Delhi High Court
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities