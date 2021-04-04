carandbike logo
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa To Be Launched In India This Month

Yes! The updated Suzuki Hayabusa is going to be launched in India this month, with Suzuki Motorcycle India teasing the motorcycle on its social media handles!

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa could cost around Rs. 20 lakh at the time of its launch expand View Photos
The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa could cost around Rs. 20 lakh at the time of its launch

Highlights

  • The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be launched in India this month
  • It gets new bodywork, revised engine and lots of new electronics
  • Expect it to be priced at around Rs. 20 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic motorcycles of all time! Be it the looks, the performance or just delightful old-school charm, the Hayabusa is ranks high when it comes to global popularity. And the good news is that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be launched in India this month. Suzuki Motorcycle India confirmed the news on its social media handles, teasing the motorcycle even! The new model gets updated design, new features and a re-worked engine, which is now compliant with Euro V emission norms.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Teased; India Launch Soon

India was one of the last markets globally where the second generation Hayabusa was sold before the model had to be pulled off the market due to the transition to BS6 emission norms. The new Hayabusa gets sleeker and sharper bodywork, but gets slightly less power and torque than the outgoing model, although it now gets a comprehensive electronics package, as well as top-spec components, like Brembo Stylema callipers. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is still powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, in-line four engine, but it gets refined and improved internal components, and it's said to have smoother power delivery, nimbler handling and boasts of an advanced electronic control system.

Also Read: Suzuki Registers 72 Per Cent Growth In Sales In March 2021

2pn2bifs

(It gets new comprehensive electronics suite made by Bosch, powered by a six-axis IMU)

The sports touring motorcycle now makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm, while peak torque is rated at 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Top speed is still rated at 299 kmph, and kerb weight sees a marginal drop of 2 kg to 264 kg. To meet the latest emission norms, the exhaust system employs a two-stage catalytic converter, and the bike also gets a new slip and assist clutch. Ergonomics have been slightly tweaked as well, with the handlebar moved 12 mm closer to the rider.

07ia0b14

(1,340 cc engine makes 187 bhp, 150 Nm, with a 10 bhp drop in power, and 5 Nm loss in torque)

What is completely new for 2021 is the electronics suite, aided by a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch, which constantly monitors pitch, roll and yaw. The electronics package has the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-a), which has Power Mode Selector, Engine Brake Control System, Anti-Lift Control System, Motion Track Traction Control System and the Bi-Directional Quick Shift System.

0 Comments

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is likely to cost around ₹ 20 lakh (Ex-showroom) when launched.

