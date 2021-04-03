Two-Wheeler Sales March 2021: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 69,942 Units; Registers 72 Per Cent Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India released its sales numbers for March 2021 and the company sold a total of 69,942 units (domestic + exports) last month. The Japanese two-wheeler giant reported a 72.11 per cent hike in volumes as against 40,636 units sold during the same period last year. It needs to be noted that sales were abruptly stopped in the second half of March 2020 after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The spike in sales is an anomaly across manufacturers.

Speaking on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “This financial year was challenging for the whole auto industry due to the COVID-19 situation. Having said that we also adapted to the new paradigm shift to fulfil the latent customer expectations. Today we have become more customer–centric. In fact, we launched a convenient Doorstep sale and after-sales service platform called Suzuki at your Doorstep. Enabling customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after–sales services with a click of a button. Today Suzuki at your Doorstep has become an important sales avenue for the company."



He further said, "This year Suzuki Motorcycle India also rolled out its five millionth production unit from its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. The quarter-liter sensation – Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 became the 5 millionth celebratory unit. We are grateful to all of our customers who supported us in achieving this memorable milestone. Additionally, we are hoping to achieve greater heights in the new financial year FY2021-22.”

The Suzuki Access 125 remains a strong seller for the Japanese brand

Suzuki India's domestic sales for March 2021 stood at 60,222 units, while the company exported 9720 units last month. Domestic sales grew by 77.48 per cent as against 33,930 units sold in March 2020. Exports meanwhile grew by nearly 45 per cent for the same period. Meanwhile, the brand's domestic month-on-month sales remained flat with a low 1.16 per cent increment in volumes.

During the 2020-21 financial year, Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 589,997 units, registering a decline of 25.35 per cent, as compared to 7,47,506 units cumulatively sold during the 2019-20 financial year.

