Auto Sales March 2021: Bajaj Auto Records A Growth of 52 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto has recorded a sales growth of 52 per cent selling 369,448 units in March 2021 as compared to 242,575 units in the same month a year ago. The company sold 181,393 two-wheelers in the same month in the domestic market as compared to 98,412 units a year ago, recording a growth 84 per cent. As far as exports are concerned, Bajaj recorded a growth of 32 per cent selling 148,740 units in March 2021 as compared to 1,12,564 units. Overall (Domestic + Exports), it recorded a growth of 56 per cent in the two-wheeler at 330,133 units as compared to 210,976 units. The healthy growth is also attributed to a low base last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bajaj has recorded a healthy growth in its two-wheeler business.

In the commercial vehicle segment, the company witnessed a decline of 5 per cent at 17,158 units as compared to 18,129 units sold a year ago. The dip is sales I primarily due to drop in sales of three-wheelers as the shared mobility and last mile connectivity business has taken a hit after the spread of coronavirus pandemic. That said, the company recorded an uptick of 64 per cent in exports at 22,157 units selling as compared to 13,470 units exported a year ago. Overall, it recorded a growth of 24 per cent in CV business at 39,315 units as compared to 31,599 units sold a year ago.

It recorded a decline in its CV business in March 2021 in the domestic market.

Now coming to its cumulative sales, Bajaj Auto recorded a dip of 14 per cent in the Fiscal Year 2020-21 (April 2020 - March 2021) at 39,72,914 units as compared to 46,15,212 units sold in the same period a year ago. The company recorded a decline of 9 per cent in its two-wheeler business at 36,05,893 units as compared to 39,47,568 units sold a year ago. In the CV business it recorded a slump of 45 per cent at 3,67,021 units as compared to 6,67,644 units sold a year ago.

