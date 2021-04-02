carandbike logo
search

Auto Sales March 2021: Bajaj Auto Records A Growth of 52 Per Cent

The healthy growth is also attributed to a low base last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Bajaj Auto has recorded double-digit growth in March 2021. expand View Photos
Bajaj Auto has recorded double-digit growth in March 2021.

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto has recorded double-digit growth in March 2021.
  • It has recorded a healthy growth in its two-wheeler business.
  • It has recorded a decline in its CV business last month in domestic sales

Bajaj Auto has recorded a sales growth of 52 per cent selling 369,448 units in March 2021 as compared to 242,575 units in the same month a year ago. The company sold 181,393 two-wheelers in the same month in the domestic market as compared to 98,412 units a year ago, recording a growth 84 per cent. As far as exports are concerned, Bajaj recorded a growth of 32 per cent selling 148,740 units in March 2021 as compared to 1,12,564 units. Overall (Domestic + Exports), it recorded a growth of 56 per cent in the two-wheeler at 330,133 units as compared to 210,976 units. The healthy growth is also attributed to a low base last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F To Get New Colour Schemes

8qcqga68

Bajaj has recorded a healthy growth in its two-wheeler business.

In the commercial vehicle segment, the company witnessed a decline of 5 per cent at 17,158 units as compared to 18,129 units sold a year ago. The dip is sales I primarily due to drop in sales of three-wheelers as the shared mobility and last mile connectivity business has taken a hit after the spread of coronavirus pandemic. That said, the company recorded an uptick of 64 per cent in exports at 22,157 units selling as compared to 13,470 units exported a year ago. Overall, it recorded a growth of 24 per cent in CV business at 39,315 units as compared to 31,599 units sold a year ago.

Also Read: Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Model Launched In India

a12cqha8

It recorded a decline in its CV business in March 2021 in the domestic market.

0 Comments

Now coming to its cumulative sales, Bajaj Auto recorded a dip of 14 per cent in the Fiscal Year 2020-21 (April 2020 - March 2021) at 39,72,914 units as compared to 46,15,212 units sold in the same period a year ago. The company recorded a decline of 9 per cent in its two-wheeler business at 36,05,893 units as compared to 39,47,568 units sold a year ago. In the CV business it recorded a slump of 45 per cent at 3,67,021 units as compared to 6,67,644 units sold a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Bajaj Bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
    Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
    Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
    Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
  • Ct100 Vgal 02
    Ct100 Vgal 02
  • Ct100 Vgal 03
    Ct100 Vgal 03
  • Ct100 Vgal 04
    Ct100 Vgal 04
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
  • Red
    Red
  • 0 1
    0 1
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
  • Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
    Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
  • Pulsar Disc Brakes
    Pulsar Disc Brakes
  • Pulsar Doom
    Pulsar Doom
  • Pulsar Neon Engine
    Pulsar Neon Engine
  • Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
    Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
  • Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
    Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
  • Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
    Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
  • Breaks
    Breaks
  • Design In The Detail
    Design In The Detail
  • Lights Off
    Lights Off
x
Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra, Share Pics On Social Media
Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra, Share Pics On Social Media
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Launched
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Launched
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities