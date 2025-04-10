2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled

Suzuki has unveiled the updated iteration of the Hayabusa for global markets. With the update, the main changes on the motorcycle are limited to a new colour option and changes to the electronics. Aside from that, the Hayabusa still continues to be powered by the same engine and retains the same styling as the previous model.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue



The Suzuki Hayabusa has gained a new Metallic Matte Steel Green/ Metallic Matte Titanium Silver shade

The Suzuki Hayabusa is offered in three colour schemes- Metallic Matte Steel Green/ Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Metallic Mystic Silver/ Pearl Vigour Blue, and Refreshed Glass Sparkle Black. Of these, it is the green shade that is a new addition. When it comes to electronics, the launch control system has been revised with adjusted engine speeds for the different launch control modes. Additionally, Suzuki has also updated the cruise control system, which now doesn’t disengage if the rider changes gears by using the bi-directional Quick Shift system

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 1.25 Lakh Units Sold In March 2025



The third-generation Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a top speed of 299 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds.

Also Read: Updated Suzuki Burgman Street Spotted On Test



Suzuki still retails the pre-updated iteration of the Hayabusa in the Indian market. The motorcycle retains a cult following in the country, with every version having found success on our shores.



