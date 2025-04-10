2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard2025 Suzuki Hayabusa UnveiledVentilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: SurveyKia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid ConfirmedMaruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan: 3 Things We Love, 3 Things We Don’t | Real-World Fuel Efficiency TestedFirst Look- Kia EV5 | All-electric SUV to join Kia’s India line-up spotted at the Bangkok Motor Show2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XMahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled

With the update, the changes to the motorcycle include a new colour option and updated electronics
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa gets a new colour scheme.
  • Gets revised launch control and cruise control.
  • Continues to be powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine.

Suzuki has unveiled the updated iteration of the Hayabusa for global markets. With the update, the main changes on the motorcycle are limited to a new colour option and changes to the electronics. Aside from that, the Hayabusa still continues to be powered by the same engine and retains the same styling as the previous model.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled 1

The Suzuki Hayabusa has gained a new Metallic Matte Steel Green/ Metallic Matte Titanium Silver shade

 

The Suzuki Hayabusa is offered in three colour schemes- Metallic Matte Steel Green/ Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Metallic Mystic Silver/ Pearl Vigour Blue, and Refreshed Glass Sparkle Black. Of these, it is the green shade that is a new addition. When it comes to electronics, the launch control system has been revised with adjusted engine speeds for the different launch control modes. Additionally, Suzuki has also updated the cruise control system, which now doesn’t disengage if the rider changes gears by using the bi-directional Quick Shift system

 

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 1.25 Lakh Units Sold In March 2025
 

The third-generation Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a top speed of 299 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds.

 

Also Read: Updated Suzuki Burgman Street Spotted On Test
 

Suzuki still retails the pre-updated iteration of the Hayabusa in the Indian market. The motorcycle retains a cult following in the country, with every version having found success on our shores.


 

# Suzuki Hayabusa# Hayabusa# 2025 Hayabusa# 2025 Hayabusa features# 2025 Hayabusa colour schemes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This recall affects 1056 units of the bike manufactured between March 2021 and September 2024
    Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
  • The iconic, venerable Suzuki Hayabusa is now 25 years old, and Suzuki marks the occasion with a 25th anniversary celebration edition of the ‘Busa.
    Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.7 Lakh
  • About 993 MY2024 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycles are likely to be affected by the recall in the US with the model made in Japan
    2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
  • Variable valve timing will help the Suzuki Hayabusa meet future emission regulations, and also help improve performance, fuel consumption and torque spread.
    Suzuki Hayabusa With Variable Valve Timing Patented
  • Suzuki India launches 2023 Hayabusa, receives price hike of Rs 49,000
    2023 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets Three New Colour Options

Latest News

  • The Wagon R recently received a price hike of up to Rs 14,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • With the update, the changes to the motorcycle include a new colour option and updated electronics
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
  • Amongst the 6,000 respondents taking part in the survey, 11 per cent voted for a sunroof being a must-have feature.
    Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey
  • At its Investor Day presentation, Kia said that it was targeting to achieve annual sales of 4 lakh vehicles in India by 2030.
    Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed
  • The carmaker has also rejigged the variant lineup of the MPV and has introduced a new 6-seat variant.
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • Here are three things we absolutely love about the new Toyota Camry and three things that we don’t.
    New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid
  • The just-launched Z4 M40i Impulse Edition marks the first time the roadster can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox in India.
    BMW Z4 M40i Now Available With Manual Gearbox In India; Priced At Rs 98 Lakh
  • BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
    BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • JLR reported retail sales of 6,183 units in FY2025 while wholesales stood at 6,266 units – a new record for the company in India.
    Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
  • This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model
    Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled