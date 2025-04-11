2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour Schemes
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on April 11, 2025
Highlights
- Offered in three new colour schemes.
- Now classified as OBD-2B compliant.
- Continues to be powered by the 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
Suzuki has rolled out the MY2025 Hayabusa in the Indian market. Retaining its Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag, the updated iteration of the motorcycle gains new colour schemes and is now OBD-2B compliant. However, this is still a relatively minor update, as all the other aspects of the motorcycle, including its styling and features, remain the same.
Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
The Hayabusa is now offered in three new colour schemes
While it retains the same styling as before, the Hayabusa can now be had in three new colour schemes- Metallic Mat Steel Green/Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Titanium Silver and Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue. However, the motorcycle doesn’t receive the enhancements to the electronics that the global-spec model recently received
Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
In terms of equipment, the motorcycle continues to get features such as a power mode selector, launch control system, Bi-directional quick shift system, cruise control, and motion track traction control.
Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 1.25 Lakh Units Sold In March 2025
The third-generation Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a top speed of 299 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Suzuki Models
- Suzuki BurgmanEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,300 - 87,800
- Suzuki HayabusaEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.9 - 17.7 Lakh
- Suzuki New Access 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 77,600 - 87,200
- Suzuki V-Strom SX 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.12 Lakh
- Suzuki Gixxer SFEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.37 - 1.46 Lakh
- Suzuki AvenisEx-Showroom Price₹ 86,500 - 88,300
- Suzuki GixxerEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.35 - 1.38 Lakh
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.92 - 2.06 Lakh
- Suzuki Burgman Street EXEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.12 Lakh
- Suzuki Gixxer 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.81 - 1.98 Lakh
- Suzuki V-Strom 650XTEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.84 Lakh
- Suzuki KatanaEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.61 Lakh
- Suzuki GSX-8REx-Showroom Price₹ 9.25 Lakh
- Suzuki V-Strom 800 DEEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.3 Lakh