2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour Schemes

Suzuki has rolled out the MY2025 Hayabusa in the Indian market. Retaining its Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag, the updated iteration of the motorcycle gains new colour schemes and is now OBD-2B compliant. However, this is still a relatively minor update, as all the other aspects of the motorcycle, including its styling and features, remain the same.

The Hayabusa is now offered in three new colour schemes

While it retains the same styling as before, the Hayabusa can now be had in three new colour schemes- Metallic Mat Steel Green/Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Titanium Silver and Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue. However, the motorcycle doesn’t receive the enhancements to the electronics that the global-spec model recently received

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle continues to get features such as a power mode selector, launch control system, Bi-directional quick shift system, cruise control, and motion track traction control.

The third-generation Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a top speed of 299 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds.