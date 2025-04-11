2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour Schemes

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Syros Receives 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Betters AOP Score Of Nexon, XUV 3XOMercedes-Benz India Reports Best-Ever Sales Of 18,928 Vehicles In FY25; BEV Sales Up By 51%KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour SchemesBMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
KTM 390 ENDURO R FIRST RIDE REVIEW2025 Tata Tiago.EV Review: Features, Variants & Range Details2025 Tata Tiago.EV Review: Features, Variants & Range Details
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XMahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour Schemes

With the update, the Suzuki Hayabusa gets three new colour options, while retaining the same price tag as before
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Offered in three new colour schemes.
  • Now classified as OBD-2B compliant.
  • Continues to be powered by the 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled engine.

Suzuki has rolled out the MY2025 Hayabusa in the Indian market. Retaining its Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag, the updated iteration of the motorcycle gains new colour schemes and is now OBD-2B compliant. However, this is still a relatively minor update, as all the other aspects of the motorcycle, including its styling and features, remain the same.

 

Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
 OBD 2 Compliant Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16 90 Lakh Gets New Colour Schemes

The Hayabusa is now offered in three new colour schemes

 

While it retains the same styling as before, the Hayabusa can now be had in three new colour schemes- Metallic Mat Steel Green/Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Titanium Silver and Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue. However, the motorcycle doesn’t receive the enhancements to the electronics that the global-spec model recently received 

 

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
 

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle continues to get features such as a power mode selector, launch control system, Bi-directional quick shift system, cruise control, and motion track traction control. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 1.25 Lakh Units Sold In March 2025
 

The third-generation Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a top speed of 299 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds.

# Suzuki Hayabusa# Suzuki Hayabusa India# Suzuki Hayabusa India Review# Suzuki Hayabusa Update# 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • With the update, the changes to the motorcycle include a new colour option and updated electronics
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
  • This recall affects 1056 units of the bike manufactured between March 2021 and September 2024
    Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
  • The iconic, venerable Suzuki Hayabusa is now 25 years old, and Suzuki marks the occasion with a 25th anniversary celebration edition of the ‘Busa.
    Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.7 Lakh
  • About 993 MY2024 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycles are likely to be affected by the recall in the US with the model made in Japan
    2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
  • Variable valve timing will help the Suzuki Hayabusa meet future emission regulations, and also help improve performance, fuel consumption and torque spread.
    Suzuki Hayabusa With Variable Valve Timing Patented

Latest News

  • The first made-in-India Kia to secure five stars in a New Car Safety Assessment Programme, however, trails the Skoda Kylaq on overall scores for adult and child occupant protection.
    Kia Syros Receives 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Betters AOP Score Of Nexon, XUV 3XO
  • The growth in sales was mainly driven by an increase in demand for the brand’s EVs and its top-end luxury vehicles.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best-Ever Sales Of 18,928 Vehicles In FY25; BEV Sales Up By 51%
  • The 390 Enduro R is the fourth motorcycle in KTM's 390 family in India.
    KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
  • With the update, the Suzuki Hayabusa gets three new colour options, while retaining the same price tag as before
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour Schemes
  • The BMW R 1300 R is the second bike to be based on the German motorcycle marque’s 1300 platform, after the R 1300 GS adventure tourer
    BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled
  • Affected units were manufactured between 2018 and 2020 and could be prone to headlight failure.
    Honda CB300R Recalled Over Faulty Headlight
  • The Wagon R recently received a price hike of up to Rs 14,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • With the update, the changes to the motorcycle include a new colour option and updated electronics
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
  • Amongst the 6,000 respondents taking part in the survey, 11 per cent voted for a sunroof being a must-have feature.
    Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey
  • At its Investor Day presentation, Kia said that it was targeting to achieve annual sales of 4 lakh vehicles in India by 2030.
    Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed

Research More on Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa
8.8

Suzuki Hayabusa

Starts at ₹ 16.9 - 17.7 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Hayabusa Specifications
View Hayabusa Features

Popular Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour Schemes