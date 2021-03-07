All-New Suzuki Hayabusa Teased For India, Launch Soon

The all-new Suzuki Hayabusa finally broke cover last month and it turns out the new offering will come to India sooner than we were expecting. Suzuki Motorcycle India has released a teaser video on its social media handles for the new Hayabusa with the caption, "The ultimate superbike, coming soon." It is likely that the all-new superbike will arrive in India in the next quarter of the year, and will be one of the first markets outside Japan to get the offering. It needs to be noted that India was one of the last markets globally where the second generation Hayabusa was sold before the model had to be pulled off the shelves with the transition to BS6 emission norms.

The third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa has seen a comprehensive overhaul over its predecessor. The model gets a revised twin-spar aluminium frame and swingarm. The design language is an evolution over the older model and makes it instantly recognisable. There are plenty of changes including the new LED position lights on either side of the headlamp, new DRLs and air intakes on the side. The fairing has been completely revised and gets larger air scoops, while the LED taillight is all-new as well.

Power on the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa comes from the 1340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, in-line four-cylinder engine. The motor has been thoroughly updated for Euro5 compliance. There are new internal components including am exhaust header pipe, optimised cam profiles, 1 mm education in throttle body inner diameter and a 12 mm extension in the overall intake pipe. While Suzuki says that the engine's performance has been improved, power figures have seen a reduction with the model now producing 187 bhp at 9700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the second-gen model, the new Hayabusa is lighter by 4 kg but still tips the scales at 264 kg (kerb).

The third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa makes lesser power than its predecessor with the 1340 cc motor belting out 187 bhp and 150 Nm

The second-generation Suzuki Hayabusa was immensely popular in India, so much so that it made a strong business case for the Japanese bike maker to locally-assemble the model in India. It is likely that the new model will also be locally-assembled and will be brought via the CKD route in the country. Prices though are likely to see a substantial increment over the older model. For reference, the older Hayabusa was priced at ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new version could be well over ₹ 17 lakh on arrival. We expect to hear more from Suzuki Motorcycle India in the weeks to come.

