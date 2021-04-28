Exclusive: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Batch Sold Out In India

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India at a price of ₹ 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) on April 26, 2021. Suzuki Motorcycle India confirms that the iconic superbike has been sold out in the country, in just a couple of days since it went on sale. The first batch consisted of 101 units and all of them have been sold out. The company has already stopped taking bookings and says they will resume taking bookings once the second batch comes in, which is due sometime in the second half of 2021. Suzuki also said that it will offer a complimentary rear seat cowl for all customers of all 101 units as the deliveries begin. The new Hayabusa gets comprehensive updates for the first time in 13 years. The bike now features improved aerodynamics, as well as an updated electronics suite too.

(1,340 cc engine makes 187 bhp, 150 Nm, with a 10 bhp drop in power, and 5 Nm loss in torque)

The new Suzuki Hayabusa gets a 1,340 cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The new Suzuki Hayabusa sees a 10 bhp drop in power, and now makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm. The peak torque also sees 5 Nm drop, now making 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Top speed is still rated at 299 kmph and kerb weight sees a marginal drop of 2 kg to 264 kg.

(The instrument console still gets the analogue dials, but gets a TFT central panel to aid the updated electronics suite)

Along with the updated engine, the motorcycle also gets a wide variety of electronic rider aids and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The USP is the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) under which you get three riding modes and three user-defined modes, with different settings for traction control, anti-lift control, engine brake control and so on.

(New comprehensive electronics suite made by Bosch, powered by six-axis IMU)

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa also gets updated bodywork, with sharper lines, yet still retaining that classic Hayabusa shape. The new mirrors are claimed to improve the view for the rider, and LEDs are introduced for the new headlight, position lights and turn indicators. There are also three new colours on offer, Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matt Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Matt Stellar Blue.

