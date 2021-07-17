  • Home
  • News
  • Suzuki Intruder Prices Increased By Rs. 2,100

Suzuki Intruder Prices Increased By Rs. 2,100

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Intruder by Rs. 2,100. Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays the same.
authorBy Carandbike Team
17-Jul-21 11:43 AM IST
Suzuki Intruder Prices Increased By Rs. 2,100 banner
Highlights
  • The BS6 Suzuki Intruder gets a price hike of Rs. 2,100
  • It is now priced at Rs. 126,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • No other changes apart from increase in price

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Suzuki Intruder cruiser motorcycle by an amount of Rs. 2,100. The motorcycle is currently priced at Rs. 126,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the price increase, the Intruder stays the same in all aspects. The look and design of the motorcycle stays the same as before. It retains the wide handlebar, beefy tank shrouds, split seats, dual muffler exhaust and the panel on top of the headlight. And as far as rivals go, the Intruder 155 goes up against the Bajaj Avenger Street 160.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer Range Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 3,500

suzuki intruder fi launched

(The BS6 Intruder is now priced at Rs. 126,500)

Intruder BS6 continues to get the same 154.9 cc, all Aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to make about 13 bhp at 8,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets the company's Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) claiming to offer improved fuel efficiency and smoother performance.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,600

suzuki intruder

(Suzuki Intruder)

The cruiser motorcycle continues to get the same fully digital instrument cluster and a small backrest for the pillion. There is a single-channel ABS on offer as well. The headlamp is a still a halogen unit, along with the LED daytime running lights. The 2020 Intruder BS6 is offered in three colour options - Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

Related Articles
Suzuki Intruder 155 Discontinued In India
Suzuki Intruder 155 Discontinued In India
4 months ago
BMW To Hike Prices By Up To 3.5 Percent
BMW To Hike Prices By Up To 3.5 Percent
7 months ago
Chinese EV Maker BYD Raises Prices On Higher Cost Of Raw Material
Chinese EV Maker BYD Raises Prices On Higher Cost Of Raw Material
7 months ago
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Sees A Price Hike For The Second Time In Two Months
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Sees A Price Hike For The Second Time In Two Months
1 year ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?