Suzuki Intruder Prices Increased By Rs. 2,100

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Suzuki Intruder cruiser motorcycle by an amount of Rs. 2,100. The motorcycle is currently priced at Rs. 126,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the price increase, the Intruder stays the same in all aspects. The look and design of the motorcycle stays the same as before. It retains the wide handlebar, beefy tank shrouds, split seats, dual muffler exhaust and the panel on top of the headlight. And as far as rivals go, the Intruder 155 goes up against the Bajaj Avenger Street 160.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer Range Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 3,500

(The BS6 Intruder is now priced at Rs. 126,500)

Intruder BS6 continues to get the same 154.9 cc, all Aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to make about 13 bhp at 8,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets the company's Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) claiming to offer improved fuel efficiency and smoother performance.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,600

(Suzuki Intruder)

The cruiser motorcycle continues to get the same fully digital instrument cluster and a small backrest for the pillion. There is a single-channel ABS on offer as well. The headlamp is a still a halogen unit, along with the LED daytime running lights. The 2020 Intruder BS6 is offered in three colour options - Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.