2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Listed On India Website; Launch Soon

The updated Suzuki Hayabusa will get sleeker bodywork, less power, and an updated electronics suite.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to be priced around Rs. 17-18 lakh expand View Photos
The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to be priced around Rs. 17-18 lakh

Highlights

  • 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa to get sharper and sleeker bodywork
  • New Suzuki Hayabusa to be launched in India soon
  • BS6 model gets sharper bodywork, updated electronics

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has listed the all-new Suzuki Hayabusa on its Indian website, suggesting that the updated model of the iconic motorcycle will be launched soon. The new Suzuki Hayabusa gets an updated design, new features, and a re-worked engine, which now meets the Euro 5/BS6 emission regulations. India was one of the last markets globally where the second generation Hayabusa was sold before the model had to be pulled off the market due to the transition to BS6 emission norms. The last generation Hayabusa was finally sold for ₹ 13.7 lakh in India, but the new model, will likely cost around ₹ 17 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa To Be Launched In India This Month

2pn2bifs

New comprehensive electronics suite made by Bosch, powered by six-axis IMU

The new Hayabusa gets sleeker and sharper bodywork, but gets slightly less power and torque than the outgoing model, although it now gets a comprehensive electronics package, as well as top-spec components, like Brembo Stylema callipers. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is still powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, in-line four engine, but it gets refined and improved internal components, and it's said to have smoother power delivery, nimbler handling and boasts of an advanced electronic control system. The BS6 engine now makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm, while peak torque is rated at 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled

stvegnpg

The instrument console still gets the analogue dials, but gets a TFT central panel to aid the updated electronics suite

0 Comments

Top speed is still rated at 299 kmph, and kerb weight sees a marginal drop of 2 kg to 264 kg. To meet the latest emission norms, the exhaust system employs a two-stage catalytic converter, and the bike also gets a new slip and assist clutch. Ergonomics have been slightly tweaked as well, with the handlebar moved 12 mm closer to the rider. A six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch powers the updated electronics suite, which constantly monitors the bike's dynamics.

