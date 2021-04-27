COVID-19 Crisis: MG Motor Halol Plant To Remain Shut For A Week

India is currently facing an onslaught of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and the government is taking necessary measures to contain the spread. Amidst the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, MG Motor India has decided to shut its Halol plant for a week. The carmaker took this decision due to increasing coronavirus cases as well as shortage of parts. MG's Halol plant will remain closed from April 29 to May 5, 2021. Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director of MG Motor India confirmed the development through his official Twitter account.

We have decided to close our plant in Halol@ Vadodra for 7 days to break the chain of Covid. And our employees are committing to stay safe AND take care of community in these harsh times. May there be more force with us! — Rajeev Chaba (@rajeev_chaba) April 27, 2021

The carmaker decided to shut the plant post the state government's appeal to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection and consolidating raw material in a wake of a shortage of medical oxygen in the hospitals. However, the Chinese-owned British carmaker has requested its suppliers to build their inventory to support production post operations resumption at the plant. The auto industry is already facing an acute shortage of semiconductors. And, now disruption in production in Maharashtra and NCR has further aggravated the supply chain issue. It could impact MG's planned vehicle output for April by around 20 to 30 per cent, which may get aggravated next month.

The company recently partnered with a Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases to augment the production of medical oxygen across the country. Last week, Hero MotoCorp announced to halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country as precautionary measures. Even Toyota has announced temporary halting of production at both its Bidadi plants in Karnataka for maintenance starting April 26 to May 14, 2021.

According to the state health department, Gujarat on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike of over 14,000 cases taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases above 5 lakh with more than 1.2 lakh active cases.

