carandbike Awards 2022: Scooter of the Year - TVS Jupiter 125

The TVS Jupiter 125 was introduced in the Indian market in 2021, and offered an universally appealing, practical 125 cc scooters from the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer. A combination of performance, features, convenience, and fuel economy, make the Jupiter 125 a very good value for money product. At the 2022 carandbike Awards, the Jupiter 125 went head to head against several strong contenders. It was a close finish with the jury testing and deliberating between the Jupiter 125, the Suzuki Avenis 125, Aprilia SXR 125 and the performance-oriented Yamaha Aerox 155. But eventually, the votes added up to make the Jupiter 125 stand out amongst its worthy competitors to be crowned the 2022 carandbike Scooter of the Year.

Preetam was quite impressed with the TVS Jupiter 125 and even termed it as the best 125 cc scooter available on sale right now.

In our detailed review, Preetam was quite impressed with the TVS Jupiter 125 and even termed it as one of the best 125 cc scooters available on sale right now. Its universal looks, high practicality, and good fuel economy are some of the reasons to consider buying it as a daily commuter, which can be used by a diverse range of riders. The TVS Jupiter 125 also ticks most of the boxes in terms of a smooth engine, comfortable ride, stable handling along with best-in-class underseat storage space. Available in both drum brake and disc brake variants, the TVS Jupiter 125 offers a very good value for money package in the 125 cc scooter segment, which has several best-in-class features.

Around corners, the TVS Jupiter 125 remains planted and stable. Overall handling is quite confidence-inspiring.

The engine is a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, two-valve unit, developing 8.04 bhp @ 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque @ 4,500 rpm. Its power delivery is smooth and linear with no unnecessary harshness from the engine. The start-stop system works seamlessly and just a twist of the throttle at stop lights fires up the engine, instantly and silently. The design is fresh, with an upmarket fit & finish, even though it is built from the ground up, although it comes from the same Jupiter family. With 33 litres of under-seat storage space, the Jupiter 125 boasts of best-in-segment storage space.