2021 TVS Jupiter 125 Review
- TVS Jupiter 125 is availble in three variants; prices begin at Rs. 74,425
- 125 cc, 2-valve engine makes 8.04 bhp at 6,500 rpm, 10.5 Nm at 4,500 rpm
- Engine offers smooth performance, and very good fuel efficiency
The TVS Jupiter 125 sits at an interesting space in the 125 cc scooter segment. While its sibling, the TVS NTorq 125 is offered as a sporty and more performance-oriented product, the Jupiter 125 is built for comfort and practicality, as well as fuel economy. In fact, according to TVS, the two-valve engine is all-new, and not shared with the TVS NTorq 125, and the Jupiter 125 gets an all-new design, new chassis and new features to give it fresh appeal and a solid dose of practicality. Does it have what it takes to take the challenge to the leaders in the 125 cc family scooter segment? We spent some time with the new Jupiter 125 to see what it offers.
Design & Features
At first glance, the new TVS Jupiter 125 looks fresh, with its brand-new design. Although it's in the same Jupiter family, the 125 holds its own in terms of design, and appearance. In fact, it looks a lot different than the TVS Jupiter 110, although there's no mistaking that it's from the same family.
The front apron has differently positioned LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and there are body-coloured bits on the inside of the apron, and across the footboard. There are also plenty of chrome inserts and linings, around the headlight, speedometer console, and on the side panels.
The part-analogue, part digital speedometer offers all necessary information, including fuel consumption, distance to empty and instantaneous fuel consumption figures, as well as trip meters. But Bluetooth connectivity is something which isn't offered on the Jupiter 125 yet, but something which TVS says, will be introduced in future.
The most defining change is that the TVS Jupiter 125 gets the external fuel filler cap on the front, on the left side of the inside of the apron. The fuel tank has been moved under the floorboard, and it's opened up a lot of space under the seat. With 33 litres of underseat storage space, the Jupiter 125 boasts of best-in-segment storage space.
Next to the multi-function key is a USB charging socket, and there's ample room on the footboard, more than enough to carry a bag or two of groceries. The footboard can double up as a luggage carrying space as well, something which scooter users tend to prefer in this segment. The seat offers plenty of real estate and boasts of being the longest in its class, with 790 mm length.
The basic design of the TVS Jupiter 125 is still conservative, something which is to be universally appealing, and to be welcomed by a diverse set of riders, and customers. Overall, the design is fresh, and is not just about slapping on a new 125 badge on the existing Jupiter's design, and a bigger engine. The Jupiter 125 is a completely new scooter, from the ground up, and definitely looks premium, and upmarket.
Performance & Dynamics
The engine is a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, tw0-valve unit, and TVS says it's not the same unit as the NTorq's three-valve engine. In output figures, the engine puts out 8.04 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. Straight off the bat, the Jupiter 125 doesn't feel breathtakingly quick, but once it's on the move, acceleration in the mid-range builds up nicely. Power delivery is smooth and linear, and there's no unwelcome harshness which can be felt from the engine. The start-stop system works seamlessly and just a twist of the throttle at stop lights fires up the engine, instantly and silently.
The two-valve engine offers smooth and refined performance, and acceleration is quite nice, as long as you're riding in 60-70 kmph speeds. We managed to clock an indicated 90 kmph in our test ride, but acceleration slows down beyond 75 kmph, so it takes a little while to get from 70-75 kmph to 90 kmph.
It's not as quick as the NTorq 125, but overall performance isn't something which will make the average scooter rider leave wanting for more. During our tests, which included some spirited riding, fuel consumption was between 46-47 kmpl, but owners should easily get upwards of 50 kmpl in everyday riding conditions.
The Jupiter 125 offers good agility and handling as well. Around a corner, the scooter remains planted and stable, something which is certainly welcome. It runs on 12-inch wheels, has telescopic front suspension with 77 mm travel, and a 3-step adjustable gas-charged rear shock. Overall ride quality is quite good, and even when the road surface deteriorates, the suspension soaks up most potholes and broken patches quite easily, and comfortably.
Prices & Market Positioning
The new TVS Jupiter 125 is priced at Rs. 74,425 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base drum brake variant, which is at par with the segment leading Suzuki Access 125, but much more affordable than the base variant of the Honda Activa 125.
Even considering the top-spec disc-brake variants of its competition, the Jupiter 125 is priced at par. At those prices, there's no doubt that the Jupiter 125 offers a very good combination of performance, features, convenience and fuel economy, all qualities that make it very good value for money.
Verdict
There's no doubt that the new Jupiter 125 is an impressive scooter in its segment. For the price of the base variant, it offers terrific value for money. For anyone looking for a universally appealing 125 cc scooter, high on practicality and fuel economy, the new TVS Jupiter 125 deserves to be on the list of considerations.
In fact, it's one scooter that can definitely take the fight to established rivals like the Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Activa 125. That's more than enough reason why it shouldn't be on the list of best 125 cc scooters available on sale right now.
