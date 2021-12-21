2021 TVS Jupiter 125 Review

The TVS Jupiter 125 sits at an interesting space in the 125 cc scooter segment. While its sibling, the TVS NTorq 125 is offered as a sporty and more performance-oriented product, the Jupiter 125 is built for comfort and practicality, as well as fuel economy. In fact, according to TVS, the two-valve engine is all-new, and not shared with the TVS NTorq 125, and the Jupiter 125 gets an all-new design, new chassis and new features to give it fresh appeal and a solid dose of practicality. Does it have what it takes to take the challenge to the leaders in the 125 cc family scooter segment? We spent some time with the new Jupiter 125 to see what it offers.

The TVS Jupiter 125 looks fresh with its brand-new design, and holds its own in appearance. The overall design is conservative, keeping in mind it has to be universally appealing to a diverse type of customers.

Design & Features

At first glance, the new TVS Jupiter 125 looks fresh, with its brand-new design. Although it's in the same Jupiter family, the 125 holds its own in terms of design, and appearance. In fact, it looks a lot different than the TVS Jupiter 110, although there's no mistaking that it's from the same family.

Massive 33 litres of underseat storage space offered on the Jupiter 125.

The front apron has differently positioned LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and there are body-coloured bits on the inside of the apron, and across the footboard. There are also plenty of chrome inserts and linings, around the headlight, speedometer console, and on the side panels.

The instrument console doesn't offer Bluetooth connectivity yet, but it's something which could be offered at a later stage.

The part-analogue, part digital speedometer offers all necessary information, including fuel consumption, distance to empty and instantaneous fuel consumption figures, as well as trip meters. But Bluetooth connectivity is something which isn't offered on the Jupiter 125 yet, but something which TVS says, will be introduced in future.

The fuel-filler cap is now up front, on the left inside of the front apron, with the fuel tank moved below the footboard.

The most defining change is that the TVS Jupiter 125 gets the external fuel filler cap on the front, on the left side of the inside of the apron. The fuel tank has been moved under the floorboard, and it's opened up a lot of space under the seat. With 33 litres of underseat storage space, the Jupiter 125 boasts of best-in-segment storage space.

There's a USB charging socket next to the multi-function ignition key. Body-coloured panels adorn the inside of the front apron.

Next to the multi-function key is a USB charging socket, and there's ample room on the footboard, more than enough to carry a bag or two of groceries. The footboard can double up as a luggage carrying space as well, something which scooter users tend to prefer in this segment. The seat offers plenty of real estate and boasts of being the longest in its class, with 790 mm length.

The overall design is still conservative, keeping in mind its target customer, and to make the Jupiter 125 universally appealing.

The basic design of the TVS Jupiter 125 is still conservative, something which is to be universally appealing, and to be welcomed by a diverse set of riders, and customers. Overall, the design is fresh, and is not just about slapping on a new 125 badge on the existing Jupiter's design, and a bigger engine. The Jupiter 125 is a completely new scooter, from the ground up, and definitely looks premium, and upmarket.

The two-valve 124.8 cc, single-cylinde engine makes 8.04 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm.

Performance & Dynamics

The engine is a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, tw0-valve unit, and TVS says it's not the same unit as the NTorq's three-valve engine. In output figures, the engine puts out 8.04 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. Straight off the bat, the Jupiter 125 doesn't feel breathtakingly quick, but once it's on the move, acceleration in the mid-range builds up nicely. Power delivery is smooth and linear, and there's no unwelcome harshness which can be felt from the engine. The start-stop system works seamlessly and just a twist of the throttle at stop lights fires up the engine, instantly and silently.

Top speed is an indicated 90 kmph, and the engine offers smooth and refined performance.

The two-valve engine offers smooth and refined performance, and acceleration is quite nice, as long as you're riding in 60-70 kmph speeds. We managed to clock an indicated 90 kmph in our test ride, but acceleration slows down beyond 75 kmph, so it takes a little while to get from 70-75 kmph to 90 kmph.

During our test ride, which included mostly spirited riding, the Jupiter 125 retueend 46-47 kmpl. We estimate with regular city riding within 60-70 kmph speeds, fuel consumption will go up to over 50 kmpl.

It's not as quick as the NTorq 125, but overall performance isn't something which will make the average scooter rider leave wanting for more. During our tests, which included some spirited riding, fuel consumption was between 46-47 kmpl, but owners should easily get upwards of 50 kmpl in everyday riding conditions.

Around corners, the TVS Jupiter 125 remains planted and stable. Overall handling is quite confidence-inspiring.

The Jupiter 125 offers good agility and handling as well. Around a corner, the scooter remains planted and stable, something which is certainly welcome. It runs on 12-inch wheels, has telescopic front suspension with 77 mm travel, and a 3-step adjustable gas-charged rear shock. Overall ride quality is quite good, and even when the road surface deteriorates, the suspension soaks up most potholes and broken patches quite easily, and comfortably.

Over broken terrain, the suspension soaks up potholes and rough roads quite admirably.

Prices & Market Positioning

The new TVS Jupiter 125 is priced at Rs. 74,425 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base drum brake variant, which is at par with the segment leading Suzuki Access 125, but much more affordable than the base variant of the Honda Activa 125.

With prices for the base drum-brake variant at Rs. 74,425 (Ex-showroom), the TVS Jupiter 125 offers a very good value for money package in the 125 cc scooter segment, which has several best-in-class features.

Even considering the top-spec disc-brake variants of its competition, the Jupiter 125 is priced at par. At those prices, there's no doubt that the Jupiter 125 offers a very good combination of performance, features, convenience and fuel economy, all qualities that make it very good value for money.

The TVS Jupiter 125 is an impressive 125 cc scooter, which does everything quite admirably. It rides well, has a smooth engine, comfortable ride, stable handling and has good fuel efficiency, and has oodles of storage space.

Verdict

There's no doubt that the new Jupiter 125 is an impressive scooter in its segment. For the price of the base variant, it offers terrific value for money. For anyone looking for a universally appealing 125 cc scooter, high on practicality and fuel economy, the new TVS Jupiter 125 deserves to be on the list of considerations.

The TVS Jupiter 125 can easily be counted among the best 125 cc family scooters on sale right now, and deserves to be on the list of considerations for anyone looking to buy a new 125 cc scooter.

In fact, it's one scooter that can definitely take the fight to established rivals like the Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Activa 125. That's more than enough reason why it shouldn't be on the list of best 125 cc scooters available on sale right now.