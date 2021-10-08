TVS Jupiter 125: All You Need To Know
The new TVS Jupiter 125 has been positioned alongside the N Torq 125 and is the quintessential family scooter.
Highlights
- The TVS Jupiter is the quintessential family scooter.
- It is positioned alongside the TVS N Torq 125.
- The TVS Jupiter gets a new frame and engine, but familiar design language
TVS Motor Company has launched the new Jupiter 125 cc scooter in India. The new 125 cc scooter is priced at Rs. 73,400 for the sheet-metal variant. The drum-alloy variant is priced at Rs. 76,800 while the disc variant is priced at Rs. 81,300 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The new TVS Jupiter 125 has been positioned alongside the N Torq 125. While the TVS N Torq is comparatively a sportier offering, ,the Jupiter 125 is the quintessential family scooter and has been developed from the ground up. Here's everything you need to know about the new TVS Jupiter 125.
- The new TVS Jupiter 125 has the same wheelbase as the Jupiter 110 but the model is longer and wider in comparison while sporting a host of new features some of which are segment-first.
- The TVS Jupiter 125 looks familiar sporting the simple styling with an LED headlamp on top with the indicators integrated into the front apron.
- The indicators though now get the LED guidelights that bring a new signature look to the model. You also get the same LED pattern for the taillight that is now wider.
- The top disc brake variant gets chrome inserts on the front apron, headlamp, side panels, and exhaust muffler. There's also a reflector integrated into the grab rail.
- The scooter gets an all-metal body and is offered with vibrant colours - orange, blue and grey.
- The fuel filler lid has moved up front and the fuel tank is now placed under the floorboard. This makes for a 60:40 (front: rear) weight distribution and also brings added convenience in the form of a larger under-seat storage capacity at 32 litres.
- The floorboard is wider too and offers better legroom and a flat board allowing the ease of carrying things.
- Other features including an analogue instrument console with a digital display, an all-in-one ignition, TVS Intelligo auto start-stop system, a one-touch starter, combi-braking and more.
- Power comes from the newly-developed 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned to put out 8.18 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit.
- The scooter comes with telescopic forks at the front and a segment-first gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking options include the front disc and drum set-up on the trim, while the lower variants get drum brakes at either end.
