TVS Jupiter 125 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73,400

TVS Motor Company has expanded its 125 cc scooter stable with the launch of the new Jupiter 125. The new TVS Jupiter 125 is priced from Rs. 73,400 for the sheet-metal variant. The drum-alloy variant is priced at Rs. 76,800 while the disc variant is priced at Rs. 81,300 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The model has been a highly anticipated one and joins the sportier NTorq 125 already on sale. The new TVS Jupiter 125 though is the quintessential family scooter and has been developed from the ground up. It gets the same wheelbase as the Jupiter 110 but the model is longer and wider in comparison while sporting a host of new features some of which are segment-first. The new scooter is now available at dealerships with bookings open.

The TVS Jupiter 125 gets a conventional design language with vibrant colours

The TVS Jupiter 125 looks familiar sporting the simple styling with an LED headlamp on top with the indicators integrated into the front apron. The indicators though now get the LED guidelights that bring a new signature look to the model. You also get the same LED pattern for the taillight that is now wider and looks fantastic. The top disc brake variant gets chrome inserts on the front apron, headlamp, side panels, and exhaust muffler. There's also a reflector integrated into the grab rail. The scooter gets an all-metal body and is offered with vibrant colours - orange, blue and grey.

The TVS Jupiter 125 gets the same wheelbase as the Jupiter 110 at 1275 mm but is a longer scooter in comparison

The Jupiter 125 though comes with several thoughtful changes. The fuel filler lid has moved up front and the fuel tank is now placed under the floorboard. This makes for a 60:40 (front: rear) weight distribution and also brings added convenience in the form of a larger under-seat storage capacity at 32 litres. The floorboard is wider too and offers better legroom and a flat board allowing the ease of carrying things. Other features including an analogue instrument console with a digital display, an all-in-one ignition, TVS Intelligo auto start-stop system, a one-touch starter, combi-braking and more.

The Jupiter 125 gets a conventional console with the digital display packing all the essential information

Power comes from the newly-developed 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned for 8.18 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The scooter comes with telescopic forks at the front and a segment-first gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking options include the front disc and drum set-up on the trim, while the lower variants get drum brakes at either end.

The TVS Jupiter 125 is a scooter for the family-oriented commuter and takes on the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and the likes.