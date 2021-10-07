TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review

TVS Motor Company is on an expansion spree in the 125 cc segment. With the sporty NTorq and Raider already here, the company completes its trinity with its latest offering, the TVS Jupiter 125. It is a family-oriented scooter that takes the Jupiter legacy forward. After all, the company sold over 4.5 million examples of the Jupiter 110 in less than a decade, so what better name for its next family scooter. But it's not just a larger displacement Jupiter with the same chassis. This scooter is all-new, built from the ground up, and gets a new engine, chassis and innovations. But why does TVS need two 125 cc scooters? Think of it this way, if the NTorq is the brash younger brother, this is the dutiful, do-it-all family sibling. And dare I say, this might the new volume spinner for the manufacturer.

The Jupiter 125 looks familiar but gets several premium elements. The all-metal body has been retained

Design

The new TVS Jupiter 125 looks familiar but a lot more premium. It's still as conservative in appearance but that's what the 125 cc family scooter customer prefers. It's instantly recognisable but you know this is a bigger model, both in appearance and proportions. It also gets several distinctive elements like the LED guide lights that offer a sharp look, while the LED headlamp is a nice touch. The clear-lens taillight gets the signature pattern too and adds to the premium appeal and so do the 3D badges.

The top variant that we tested got the chrome inserts on the front apron, headlamp surround, side panels and the exhaust muffler, along with the diamond-cut alloy wheels. We also liked the reflector integrated into the grab rail that further improves visibility for other roads users and is a clever integration. Better visibility equals more safety on a two-wheeler! We also like the vibrant colour options like this bright orange on our test model as well as the white, blue, and grey options.

The fuel tank is now placed below the floorboard and the fuel-filler lid moved up front, convenient and easily accessible with the all-in-one ignition switch

Features & Ergonomics

The Jupiter 125 also brings several innovations with it. The fuel filler lid has been moved upfront and the 5-litre fuel tank has been moved below the floorboard. This makes a big difference in many ways on the scooter. Firstly, the repositioned fuel tank has made way for a larger boot capacity. At 32 litres, it gets the largest under-seat storage space on a petrol scooter and is only second to the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's 36-litre capacity. TVS claims that it's good enough to fit two helmets but you still cannot fit a full-size helmet. You also get the all-in-one ignition and a USB charging slot with an open glovebox.

The seat is 25 mm longer the rider and 40 mm longer for the pillion, making overall 65 mm longer than the one on the Jupiter 110

Now, the TVS Jupiter 125 is a cleverly packaged scooter. Its wheelbase is the same as the 110 cc version at 1275 mm but it is one of the largest scooters in its class. The seat itself is 65 mm longer than the 110 version. It's also substantially wider and that makes way for ample space. It's comfortable and supports your hind well, while the soft cushioning is ideal for short rides. At 765 mm, the seat height is the lowest in the segment and makes it easily accessible for all.

The under-seat storage capacity is an impressive 32 litres but you still can't fit a full-size helmet. For everything else, there's enough and more room now

There's ample knee room too and the handlebar and knee do not obstruct each other. And that's great for some as tall as this reporter. At the same time, there's ample legroom as well that'll allow you to change positions till you find a comfortable stance. For the pillion, the long footpeg is a nice touch considering now sit further back when compared to the position on the Jupiter 110.

While the ergonomics and features are sorted, the build quality did leave us wanting more. Customers will like the all-metal body but the plastic quality could've been better and we did notice panel gaps in certain places, something we hope improves with the production models.

The console is simple, effective and easy to read with the digital display packing all the essential info

Instrument Console

The Jupiter 125 uses a conventional instrument console with a small digital readout that shows average fuel efficiency, instant fuel efficiency, distance to empty, three trip meters, low battery indicator, helmet reminder and a host of other telltale lights. The scooter also gets the side stand cut-off switch and the auto start/stop feature that TVS calls Intelligo that works well. There's also the one-touch start feature that works great too. For those wanting the SmartXonnect version, TVS tells us that there is one being planned and will be introduced at a later stage.

The telescopic forks and a segment-first gas-charged rear monsohock absorb undulations with ease

Ride Quality & Comfort

Comfort remains a crucial aspect for the TVS Jupiter customer and the 125 cc version does impress on that front… The ride quality is plush with the telescopic forks absorb undulations well, while the gas-charged rear monoshock is a first in the segment and offers better absorption. On the rumble strip at the track, the softly sprung set-up did a good job at keeping the ride pliant. But we wait for a thorough on-road test to see how it performs on open roads.

The engine is tuned for low and mid-range grunt and is peppiest between 0-60 kmph

Engine & Performance

The Jupiter 125 gets a newly-developed 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that is more compact and lighter than other comparable 125 cc units. TVS has worked on the airflow to the engine for better performance and efficiency, while power is sent to the rear wheel using a double cog belt for more durability. The fuel-injected, 2-valve motor produces 8.18 bhp at 6000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm, while paired with a CVT automatic.

Power figures are on par with the segment rivals, while the scooter makes about 1 bhp less than the NTorq. However, it's also a good 9 kg lighter in comparison with a kerb weight of 109 kg.

This translates to a quick scooter with the engine tuned for more low and mid-range power. Speeds build quickly from 0 to 60 kmph, while it takes some effort to get up to 80 kmph. The refinement levels are right up there, something we've come to expect from TVS' newer offerings in recent times.

The Jupiter 125 is quite stable at high speeds. Refinements levels are top-notch even as the engine gets a little audible at higher rpm

Torque delivery is linear peaking at 4,500 rpm and there's plenty of grunt at the low end to keep you charged as soon as you twist the throttle. In-gear acceleration is great between 20 and 60 kmph. And most city users will be more active in those speeds on a daily basis. The sweet spot rests at 70 kmph and the scooter can effortlessly cruise with a little burst left for overtakes. The Jupiter 125 tops out around the 84 kmph mark and climbing further will take some effort.

Now TVS won't reveal the fuel efficiency figures but they do say that it is about 10 per cent more efficient than a comparable 125 cc scooter.

The braking system with the front disc on the top-end variant is one of the best in the segment

Handling & Brakes

The 12-inch alloy wheels combination works well for high-speed stability and around corners too. And aiding cornering effort is the re-positioned fuel tank that brings revised weight distribution. In fact, the Jupiter 125 gets a 60:40 (front: rear) bias for its weight, which is the opposite of most scooters that are rear-biased. Moreover, the positioned fuel tank brings a lower centre of gravity and that translates to better handling. You enter a corner with more confidence and it just let's push through the bend. Of course, it's not as sharp and dynamic as the TVS NTorq but it doesn't need to be either. The Jupiter 125 is all about balance...

The scooter also gets fantastic brakes that offer plenty of feedback. There's enough connection when you press the lever and the scooter just stops in its tracks without any drama. It is easily one of the best braking systems in the segment.

The TVS Jupiter 125 will impress buyers with its thoughtful features

Price & Verdict

The new TVS Jupiter 125 is priced from Rs. 73,400 onwards for the sheet metal version. The drum-alloy variant is priced at Rs. 76,800 while the disc variant is priced at Rs. 81,300 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The starting price is comparable to the segment leader, the Suzuki Access 125 as well as the Honda Activa 125. The company is positioning the scooter head-on with its rivals and the model has a lot going for it. A lot of thought has gone into giving what the customer needs and that will impress most buyers.

The Jupiter 125 emerges as an evolution over 110 in every way possible and really does justice to the name that is so popular with so many homes across India. But the big question is if it can beat the undisputed leader of the segment, Suzuki Access 125. And let us tell you, it will be a tall task for TVS' new commuter to do the same. So is the Jupiter 125 up for it, we plan to find that out very soon.