Latest News
Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report DeclineTVS Apache RTS X Design Patented In India Hyundai India Crosses Domestic Sales of 9 Million Vehicles Since 1996 Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved Dynamics
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Awards 2025

TVS Apache RTS X Design Patented In India

TVS showcased the Apache RTS X supermoto in concept form at the Auto Expo earlier this year, and the patented images appear quite similar to it.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • TVS Apache RTS X supermoto motorcycle design patented
  • The Apache RTS X will be powered by the new RT-XD4 300 engine
  • Likely to launch in India in 2026

TVS Motor Company has patented the design of its Apache RTS X supermoto. The motorcycle was first previewed as a concept at the Auto Expo earlier this year and is part of a new generation of models that will be powered by TVS’s latest RT-XD4 300 engine. This new mill made its debut at TVS MotoSoul 2024 and will also power the upcoming RTX Adventure Tourer.

 

Also Read: TVS RTX Adventure Tourer Design Patented Ahead Of Debut

   tvs apache rts x design patented in india 1

The RTS X patented image showcases much of the aggressive design language seen on the concept, featuring sharp, angular body panels. However, some smaller elements have been replaced for production spec. For example, the clutch brake fluid reservoir seen on the concept has been replaced with a usual square metal unit for the front brake.

 

Also Read: New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024

   tvs apache rts x design patented in india 3

Apart from this, the exhaust header, which exits the engine and routes beneath the seat, is similar to the setup seen on the concept. As for the platform, the motorcycle is expected to be built around a trellis frame. Suspension duties are managed by an upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock. It will ride on alloy wheels and feature disc brakes at both ends.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: TVS Jupiter is the Scooter Of The Year

   tvs apache rts x design patented in india 2

Powering the RTS X will be a 299.1 cc liquid-cooled engine, churning out a claimed 34.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 

   

The production-spec Apache RTS X is expected to launch in India in 2026. When it arrives, it will compete with rivals such as the upcoming KTM 390 SMC R in the Indian market.

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

