TVS Apache RTS X Design Patented In India

TVS Motor Company has patented the design of its Apache RTS X supermoto. The motorcycle was first previewed as a concept at the Auto Expo earlier this year and is part of a new generation of models that will be powered by TVS’s latest RT-XD4 300 engine. This new mill made its debut at TVS MotoSoul 2024 and will also power the upcoming RTX Adventure Tourer.

The RTS X patented image showcases much of the aggressive design language seen on the concept, featuring sharp, angular body panels. However, some smaller elements have been replaced for production spec. For example, the clutch brake fluid reservoir seen on the concept has been replaced with a usual square metal unit for the front brake.

Apart from this, the exhaust header, which exits the engine and routes beneath the seat, is similar to the setup seen on the concept. As for the platform, the motorcycle is expected to be built around a trellis frame. Suspension duties are managed by an upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock. It will ride on alloy wheels and feature disc brakes at both ends.

Powering the RTS X will be a 299.1 cc liquid-cooled engine, churning out a claimed 34.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The production-spec Apache RTS X is expected to launch in India in 2026. When it arrives, it will compete with rivals such as the upcoming KTM 390 SMC R in the Indian market.