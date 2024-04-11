Login
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Top 5 Changes

Upside down front fork, new instrument console, new features and more, here’s a look at the top 5 changes in the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh
  • 37 mm USD fork, 3-mode ABS, 3-level traction control
  • New digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has been launched at Rs. 1,50,829 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The big change is the fancy 37 mm upside-down front fork, which not only looks cool but should also make the front feel better when riding. But even though it's new, it's the same size as the old telescopic fork. Besides the cool fork, the Pulsar N250 also comes with some other cool stuff like traction control, a digital screen that connects to Bluetooth, and ABS with different settings for different road conditions like Rain, Road, and Off-Road. Here’s a look at the top 5 things that are new on the Pulsar N250.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched At Rs. 1.51 Lakh

 

Get a close look at the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: 

 

undefined

 

1. New Suspension 

 

The main difference is the 37 mm upside down front fork which also gives a slightly premium visual appeal to the Pulsar N250, compared to the 37 mm telescopic fork of the outgoing model. 

 

2. Wider Tyres

 

The front and rear tyres of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 have a wider footprint compared to the outgoing model. The 10 mm wider tyres (110/7-17 front and 140/70-17 rear) give slightly more visual mass and should also offer better traction and stability.

 

3. New Electronics

 

The 2024 Pulsar N250 comes with three-level traction control, which can be switched off completely, as well as ABS with three modes for different kind of usage: Road, Rain and Off-Road. Each ABS mode has different levels of ABS intervention, but cannot be completely switched off, even in Off-Road mode. 

 

4. New Instrument Console With New Features

 

The 2024 Pulsar N250 features a full-digital instrument console which is the same unit as found on the Pulsar N150 and N160. The instrument console gets Bluetooth connectivity so riders can access features like call alerts, navigation prompts (turn-by-turn), etc.

 

5. New Colours

 

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is offered in three colour options – Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White and Brooklyn Black. On the Glossy Racing Red, the N250 gets white and grey graphics across the bodywork, as well as bold “250” graphics across the fuel tank. The Pearl Metallic White colour option gets blue and grey graphics on the white bodywork. Both these colour options get gold-coloured finish on the 37 mm upside down fork. The most understated colour is the Brooklyn Black with a blacked out theme (including the USD fork) and red and grey graphics.

