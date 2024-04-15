Login
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review: In Pictures

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets updated for 2024 and we spent some time with the bike to sample the changes. The updated N250 becomes even more fun, and pricing is rather competitive. Here’s a comprehensive review of the most powerful Pulsar yet!
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 ridden; Gets a few updates
  • Gets USD fork and a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity
  • Priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

Launched first in November 2021, the Pulsar N250 now gets a host of updates by Bajaj Auto to make it more palatable in the quarter-litre segment, not to mention, its incredibly competitive pricing also makes a good case for you to get one. Without further ado, we penned down a few thoughts on the updated Pulsar N250 and took it for a quick spin on a sultry summer afternoon in Delhi. 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review 

 

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Design & Features

The Pulsar N250 in Glossy Racing Red is our favourite colour option on the bike

 

The updated digital instrument console now gets Bluetooth connectivity & turn-by-turn navigation along with call and SMS alerts

 

The new graphics look cool and go well with the red colour

 

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Engine & Performance

The updated Pulsar N250 continues to get a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor, with four valves that makes 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm along with 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. 

 

Smooth operator is what the Pulsar N250 is. No! Seriously, the engine is really smooth

 

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Ride & Handling 

Not only is it a slick handler, but the N250 has a balanced ride as well

 

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Prices & Rivals

With all the added features and the USD fork, the price of the N250 goes up by just Rs. 829. It is priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Verdict

It is an easy recommendation for someone looking for a 250 cc bike but with manageable yet engaging performance

 

Specifications2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250
Displacement249 cc
Engine Single-Cylinder, air/oil-cooled
Max Power24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm
Peak Torque21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm
Gearbox5-speed
Chassis TypeTubular steel frame 
Seat Height 800 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Front Suspension37 mm USD
Rear SuspensionMonoshock  
Fuel Capacity14 litres
Kerb Weight164 kg
Front Brake300 mm disc (ABS)
Rear Brake230 mm disc (ABS)
Front Tyre110/70-R17 (tubeless)
Rear Tyre140/70-R17 (tubeless)
