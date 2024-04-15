2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review: In Pictures

Photography: Arvind Salhan

Launched first in November 2021, the Pulsar N250 now gets a host of updates by Bajaj Auto to make it more palatable in the quarter-litre segment, not to mention, its incredibly competitive pricing also makes a good case for you to get one. Without further ado, we penned down a few thoughts on the updated Pulsar N250 and took it for a quick spin on a sultry summer afternoon in Delhi.

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Design & Features

The Pulsar N250 in Glossy Racing Red is our favourite colour option on the bike

The updated digital instrument console now gets Bluetooth connectivity & turn-by-turn navigation along with call and SMS alerts

The new graphics look cool and go well with the red colour

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Engine & Performance

The updated Pulsar N250 continues to get a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor, with four valves that makes 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm along with 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Smooth operator is what the Pulsar N250 is. No! Seriously, the engine is really smooth

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Ride & Handling

Not only is it a slick handler, but the N250 has a balanced ride as well

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Prices & Rivals

With all the added features and the USD fork, the price of the N250 goes up by just Rs. 829. It is priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Verdict

It is an easy recommendation for someone looking for a 250 cc bike but with manageable yet engaging performance