2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
1 mins read
Published on April 15, 2024
Highlights
- 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 ridden; Gets a few updates
- Gets USD fork and a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity
- Priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom)
Photography: Arvind Salhan
Launched first in November 2021, the Pulsar N250 now gets a host of updates by Bajaj Auto to make it more palatable in the quarter-litre segment, not to mention, its incredibly competitive pricing also makes a good case for you to get one. Without further ado, we penned down a few thoughts on the updated Pulsar N250 and took it for a quick spin on a sultry summer afternoon in Delhi.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Design & Features
The Pulsar N250 in Glossy Racing Red is our favourite colour option on the bike
The updated digital instrument console now gets Bluetooth connectivity & turn-by-turn navigation along with call and SMS alerts
The new graphics look cool and go well with the red colour
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Engine & Performance
The updated Pulsar N250 continues to get a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor, with four valves that makes 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm along with 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.
Smooth operator is what the Pulsar N250 is. No! Seriously, the engine is really smooth
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Ride & Handling
Not only is it a slick handler, but the N250 has a balanced ride as well
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Prices & Rivals
With all the added features and the USD fork, the price of the N250 goes up by just Rs. 829. It is priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Verdict
It is an easy recommendation for someone looking for a 250 cc bike but with manageable yet engaging performance
|Specifications
|2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250
|Displacement
|249 cc
|Engine
|Single-Cylinder, air/oil-cooled
|Max Power
|24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm
|Peak Torque
|21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|Chassis Type
|Tubular steel frame
|Seat Height
|800 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Front Suspension
|37 mm USD
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Fuel Capacity
|14 litres
|Kerb Weight
|164 kg
|Front Brake
|300 mm disc (ABS)
|Rear Brake
|230 mm disc (ABS)
|Front Tyre
|110/70-R17 (tubeless)
|Rear Tyre
|140/70-R17 (tubeless)
