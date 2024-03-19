2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spied With Digital Console, USD Forks

After the launch of the updated Bajaj Pulsar NS range, the brand is now all set to roll out a model year update for the Pulsar N250 in the Indian market. While the motorcycle maker is yet to make an official announcement, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 was spotted testing, hinting at an imminent launch. The recent spy shots reveal that the MY2024 bike will get major changes in the form of an all-digital instrument console and USD front forks.

While the spy shots show only the rear profile of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250, the source suggests that the bike was shod with inverted forks, replacing the telescopic units seen on the current model. The USD forks will bring more stability to the ride on the Pulsar N250, while also improving handling.



The second update will be the new digital instrument console that’s expected to come with Bluetooth connectivity. The new unit will bring call and SMS alerts, phone battery levels, as well as turn-by-turn navigation. Bajaj is likely to bring the new console to the Pulsar N250 and F250 in a few weeks.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 use the 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 24 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Bajaj could also use this opportunity to introduce more colours, in addition to the existing Brooklyn Black.

The updates will come at a premium and one can expect the 2024 Pulsar N250 to carry a Rs. 10,000-12,000 hike over the current asking price of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Pulsar N250 will take on KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 and the like in the segment.



Bajaj is also working on a bigger Pulsar motorcycle that’s expected to arrive later this year, alongside the world’s first CNG motorcycle. Both bikes are expected to arrive next quarter.



