2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 First Ride Review

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 is the most powerful Pulsar ever, with a 250 cc single-cylinder engine. Offered in two flavours, a half-faired Bajaj Pulsar F250, and the naked Bajaj Pulsar N250, the new Pulsar 250s come 20 years after the first Bajaj Pulsars were introduced in 2001, with the first-generation Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180. With brawny and muscular design, the first-generation Bajaj Pulsar bikes were pathbreaking models, and at the turn of the century, completely changed the Indian motorcycle segment as it was known till the late 1990s.





The Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Pulsar N250 are built on an all-new platform, with a new engine, new chassis and components.

The Pulsar 150 and 180 not just introduced a completely new design language for motorcycles available on sale at that time, but also upped the displacement to offer a 180 cc engine, at a time, when the Indian motorcycle market was focusing on 125 cc and 150 cc models. With performance and handling that offered maximum bang for your buck, the Pulsar twins also started an unprecedented fan following for an Indian motorcycle brand, perhaps unrivalled in the 'premium' side of single-cylinder models available till then.

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250s have been introduced 20 years after the first Bajaj Pulsar models were introduced in 2001.

With the Pulsar 220 being the biggest model in the Pulsar family for more than a decade, Bajaj Auto has been somewhat late to the party, to introduce a quarter-litre offering. In Bajaj Auto's own official admissions, the new Pulsar 250 is more than a couple of years late to be introduced, with focus on the Dominar, as well as made-in-India KTM models taking precedence over the last 2-3 years.

Both the Pulsar F250 and N250 share the same engine and chassis. It's the face which is different with the F250 getting a half-fairing, windscreen and slightly different LED design.

Now, 20 years since the first Bajaj Pulsar was introduced, the all-new Pulsar 250s have been introduced, with the expectation that these two will re-ignite the passion for the Bajaj Pulsar brand like the first generation and later models did.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250s have a design which doesn't stray too much from the last-generation Pulsar's image. So, they are familiar, and not radically different lookwise.

Design

Bajaj has not strayed away too much from the familiar design language of the last generation Pulsars. So, the new Pulsar 250 looks unmistakably like a Pulsar, something which is instantly recognisable. In a way, it's a good thing; to play on the strength and familiarity of a design which is easily identified with. And with two flavours (a naked and a half-faired version), Bajaj wants to target both the regular commuter, as well as the slightly adventurous kind who like to use a motorcycle for longer highway duties as well.

The visual differences are minor, with the Pulsar F250 wearing a different face, with the half-fairing, a windscreen, and differently designed LED DRLs. The rest of the design is more or less the same in both bikes.

The differences between the two Pulsar 250 variants are minor, with the most visible being the half-fairing on the F250, as well as a small windscreen. The F250 also gets a slightly different face, with a slightly different DRL design. Also different are the raised clip-on handlebars, which are designed for a comfortable and upright riding position with just a hint of sportiness. The fairing has added 2 kg to the Pulsar F250, but definitely offers better wind protection and aerodynamics.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 wears an angrier looking face, with more aggressively designed DRLs

The naked Pulsar N250 on the other hand, wears an angrier design, with a more aggressive face. Its naked street design is somewhat reminiscent of the NS200, and it gets a flat handlebar, going with its streetfighter design theme. Both bikes are built on the same platform, sharing the same 250 cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, air and oil-cooled engine, as well as the new steel downtube frame, suspension, wheels, tyres and brakes. Both bikes have the same seat height of 795 mm and ground clearance of 165 mm, but the naked with its 162 kg kerb weight, is 2 kg lighter than the Pulsar F250.

The 249 cc, single-cylinder air, and oil-cooled engine is shared between both bikes, and makes 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It uses a 5-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch.

Engine & Performance

Both bikes share the same all-new 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled two valve engine which develops 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. On the move, it's immediately apparent that the new Pulsar 250 feels more refined, with slick gearshifts. The assist and slip clutch helps in offering a light feel on the clutch lever, which is a boon while negotiating traffic in the city. The riding position is friendly and neutral, something which riders of all kinds of height and experience will welcome

The new Pulsar 250's engine feels refined, with slick gearshifts. With better aerodynamics, it's the F250 which offers slightly better top-end performance.

The 250 cc engine is smooth and offers linear acceleration to keep things fairly interesting, without being intimidating, even for new riders. With better aerodynamics, it's the F250 which offers better top end performance than the naked. I saw a maximum speed of 138 kmph on the back-straight of the Chakan test track on the F250, but on the naked N250, the wind blast somewhat dampens the dash to triple digit speeds. Clearly, it's the F250 which scores on maximum speed and top-end acceleration, despite being heavier.

The 249 cc, air- and oil-coole engine has a strong mid-range, and offers decent pull in urban conditions, requiring less gear changes. The naked N250 makes light work of filtering through traffic, and feels slightly more nimble than the F250.

The engine has a strong mid-range, so you can pull cleanly from 45-50 kmph in fifth gear, and even when you're slowing down to negotiate a speed breaker, second gear can pull cleanly without any knocking from the engine. What is missed though, is a sixth gear, which could have made sitting at high speeds feel even more effortless, and relaxed.

Even with the half-fairing, the new Pulsar F250 feels planted around a set of corners. Handling and dynamics are possibly the best on any Pulsar introduced yet.

Ride & Handling

The new chassis has been stiffened for better handling, and that's immediately obvious by how planted the new Pulsar 250 is around a set of corners. Even though the new Pulsar 250 will rarely ever spend time on a track, it doesn't mind being hustled around. Handling of the 250s is possibly the best on any Pulsar yet, so full marks there for dynamics.

The Pulsar F250 may have a half-fairing and clip-on handlebars, but the riding position is comfortable and upright, without being overly aggressive.

But it's out in traffic, and in the city, where the Pulsar 250 will spend almost all of its time in. And it's here, where the comfortable ride, and easy maneuverability impresses. The Pulsar 250s make light work of filtering through traffic, and ride quality is plush and comfortable. Broken tarmac, potholes and speed breakers are despatched without any hint of harshness from the suspension.

The Pulsar 250 isn't slow by any means, but if you're looking for adrenaline pumping performance, it fails to excite.

On a relatively open stretch, the Pulsar 250 can cruise comfortably at highway speeds. The Pulsar 250 isn't slow by any means, but if you're looking for adrenaline pumping performance, it fails to excite. It's more like a solid, stable and planted performer, rather than a hooligan.

The part analogue, part-digital speedometer is shared with both variants, and offers the same features, including gear position indicator, clock, fuel-efficiency and distance to empty readings. But there's no Bluetooth connectivity, or riding modes, features which could have added more appeal.

Tech & Safety

The part analogue, part-digital speedometer is shared with both variants, and offers the same features, including gear position indicator, clock, fuel-efficiency and distance to empty readings. But there's no new-age features, like smartphone connectivity, a dedicated mobile app, or turn-by-turn navigation.

Both bikes also feature a handy USB charging socket mounted on top of the fuel tank.

Again, those are gizmos that most riders can live without, but for an all-new flagship Pulsar model, it's a miss, even if it's just for bragging rights on the feature front. And there are 200 cc and even 160 cc models from rival brands, which have more features, and even riding modes!

Both bikes get disc brakes on front and rear wheels, but only get single-channel ABS.

In terms of safety, both bikes come with standard disc brakes on both wheels, but are offered with only single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). It's not a glaring omission, but for a flagship model of the 2021 Pulsar, it's a miss which could have been offered, even as an option.

The biggest strength of the new Pulsar 250s is the attractive price point, with prices starting at Rs. 1.38 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Pulsar N250.

Verdict

The biggest strength of the new Pulsar 250 is its attractive price tag something which will certainly attract its share of fans and followers. At Rs. 1.38 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Bajaj Pulsar N250, and Rs. 1.40 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Bajaj Pulsar F250, the new 250 cc Pulsars offer very good value for money, backed by the Pulsar brand equity and well-known low ownership costs.

The nakes Pulsar N250 offers a lightweight, easy to handle package, that feels totally at home in the city.

As the new-generation Pulsar, there's no doubt that Bajaj has certainly introduced a pair of well-rounded motorcycles in the N250 and F250. Although Bajaj maintains that the existing Pulsar 220 will continue to co-exist, eventually though, the new Pulsar F250 will possibly replace the current 220F.

As the flagship Pulsars of the 21st century, celebrating the 20th anniversary milestone, the Pulsar 250s just about fall short on the wow factor.

Overall, the new Pulsar 250 certainly is a good bike, but it could have definitely been even better. As the flagship Pulsars of the 21st century, celebrating the 20th anniversary milestone, the Pulsar 250s just about fall short on the wow factor. And that's something which can make all the difference between a good product, and a truly great product.

(Photography: Pawan Dagia)