Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Spied Ahead Of May 3 Launch

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 has been spied ahead of its launch. Spied in what appears to be a manufacturing unit, the images of the motorcycle give us an insight into its design. The most powerful iteration of the Pulsar to date, Bajaj is all set to launch the bike on May 3, and we expect it to be priced around the Rs 2 lakh mark.

As shown in the images, the NS400’s design is clearly inspired by the rest of the NS range, although Bajaj has given the motorcycle a few new styling cues, to differentiate it from the rest of the range. These include the new singular headlamp unit, flanked by DRLs that give it a more aggressive stance. Its silhouette is similar to motorcycles such as the NS200, though the NS400 looks slightly bigger. While not shown in images, expect the motorcycle to feature the same digital TFT display as the recently launched NS200 and N250. The unit offers Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Pulsar NS400's silhouette is similar to motorcycles such as the NS200

In terms of cycle parts, the images also reveal that the motorcycle will feature a USD fork setup finished in gold up front and a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle is also expected to come with traction control and three settings for ABS which is – road, rain and off-road, similar to the Pulsar N250.

We expect the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to get the KTM 390 Duke’s 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The power unit makes a peak 44.2 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque in the 390 Duke. In the NS400, however, expect the motor to be slightly revised, with new internal components and a slightly different state of tune as well, possibly resulting in a slightly lower power output than the KTM.



