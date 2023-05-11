Magenta Mobility Appoints Satyen Sail As New Business Head

Magenta Mobility, an electric mobility solution provider, has now appointed Satyen Sail as the new business head of the company. “He will drive our overall business plans with a focus on building strategic client relationships and partnerships,” said Maxson Lewis, Founder and MD of Magenta Mobility. Magenta Mobility is a service and technology company that provides integrated electric mobility, EV charging, and technology platform to help grow the transportation segment for last-mile deliveries across the country.

Magenta Mobility provides last-mile delivery services across major cities in India



Satyen Sail has more than 27 years of work experience in different regions of the country with Coca-Cola, Vodafone, Kingfisher, and Reliance. Already having worked in the EV industry and managed a fleet of EVs with Lithium, he has been appointed to manage a recent investment of $22 million dollars by Morgan Stanly and BH Ventures as Magenta is looking to grow its existing last mile delivery operations, EV infrastructure and business operations. Previously, HPCL, JITO, Lets Venture and Dr. Kiran Patel have invested in Magenta Mobility.

Magenta has partnered with major e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart



Maxson Lewis further said, "Satyen is a highly respected personality in the e-Mobility space and known for having a hands-on approach to the EV fleet ecosystem. He has successfully built and grown businesses in the logistics space using electric vehicles. We are glad to have him join the Magenta team. His leadership and business acumen will enable us to chart the next growth phase for Magenta Mobility. We remain committed to pushing industry benchmarks on business excellence."

Talking about joining Magenta, Satyen Sail said, "Magenta has developed a differentiated brand in the EV space and has undisputed leadership. Since its inception, I have been tracking Magenta, which has shown all the makings of becoming a key pillar in India's journey of decarbonizing the transportation sector. Like I often say, Electric Mobility is the future, and I am glad to have joined the Magenta family," stated Satyen Sail, Business Head of Magenta Mobility.



