MG Select Opens Its Largest Experience Centre In Surat

JSW MG Motor India has inaugurated a new experience centre in Surat, Gujarat. According to the brand it is its largest Select showroom of the 14 stories located across 13 cities in the country. The company retails its premium electric cars, the MG M9 and Cyberster through these Select stores. The centre is located in the Located in new City Light area of India’s diamond city.





While the Cyberster is being retailed at an ex-showroom price of ₹74.99 lakh, the MG M9 is available at ₹69.90 lakh, ex-showroom. With Select, the focus of the brand is on exclusivity where less is more. Apart from Delhi NCR, MG Select stores are present in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Kolkata.



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Milind Shah, Head – MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted by the overwhelming response to the MG Cyberster and MG M9 since their launch. JSW MG Motor India has also risen to become the second largest* brand in the luxury EV segment, an impressive milestone powered by the combined success of both the cars. Surat is fast emerging as a hub for luxury automobiles with a positive customer response. We are committed to delivering a luxury automotive environment that is tailored, technology-driven, and truly resonates with the aspirations of our customers in this vibrant city.”