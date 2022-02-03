Magenta Introduces Connected Fleet Management System For Its EV Logistics Services

To provide the most efficient logistics solutions and transportation services, EVET powered by Mumbai-based Magenta EV introduces a connected fleet management system for its EV delivery and logistics services. This connected solution is said to offer real-time insights for track and trace, vehicle health, driving behavior, real-time state of charge, and low-charge alarms, as well as help in the maintenance of the vehicles. The company currently operates electric three-wheelers in the L5 category. According to the company, this system can remotely connect with the drivers and vehicles as well as track any unauthorized movements by displaying the exact position on a map to the owner.

Magenta Power is working with other government agencies as well to expand the presence of charging stations across India

Darryl Dias, Co-founder & Director, Magenta, said, “The Real-Time Tracking system is expected to transform the face of the industry by establishing a new standard by providing clients with real-time information. The solutions in our electric vehicles are another step forward in our commitment to providing the most technologically sophisticated and unsurpassed solutions available in the market today, boosting our ability to provide great customer support across all of our EV Verticals.”

Magenta's ChargeGrid has four DC fast chargers, ranging from 15 to 50kW capacity.

The new connected EV vehicle solution can process data generated by the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) which helps EVET manage its fleets by accessing in real-time on a smartphone via an app. The system also helps EVET keep track of the expiration dates of vehicle documents and keeps an overall check on the health of the fleet's components.