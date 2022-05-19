Magenta ChargeGrid Partners With Ather Energy To Expand Charging Infrastructure

EV Charging grid provider, Magenta ChargeGrid has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ather Energy to install Ather Grid fast chargers across charging locations. These charging stations will be managed by Magenta under the ChargeGrid platform and will provide charging facility for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers in a common location. Magenta ChargeGrid is currently expanding its charging network to 35-40 cities across India with the aim to set up a network of around 11,000 chargers by the end of FY2023.

Speaking on the association, Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta said, "At Magenta ChargeGrid, we strive to accelerate the EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end EV ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption. This partnership approach will not just help Ather and other OEM players to rapidly scale their network but also help them to optimize the investment required."

The partnership with Magenta ChargeGrid will give Ather Grid access to premium locations across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and highways in India providing wider coverage for EV customers. These locations are strategically selected to make it easily accessible to EV owners and will also have the required electricity load availability for operations of the chargers.

Magenta ChargeGrid current plans to set up 11,000 charging stations across India by end of FY2023.

Magenta ChargeGrid has formed alliances with prominent DISCOMs across the country such as BSES, BESCOM and other key discoms for building a robust EV charging ecosystem. Indore Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. This is in addition to our ongoing strategic tie-ups with key hotel chains such as Fern, IBIS, amongst others, to build EV charging infrastructure within cities and on highways.