2023 MG Hector Unveiled In India; Gets Bold Styling And Level 2 ADAS

MG Motor India took the curtains off one of its best-selling products, the 2023 MG Hector ahead of its price announcement at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The new MG Hector features a bolder exterior, and an updated interior, but the biggest update is the introduction of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions. The powertrain options though remain unchanged. With the 2023 model, the MG Hector retains its 5, 6, and 7-seater options and its i-SMART technology with over 75 connected car features.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful to our customers for the overwhelming response to the MG Hector since its launch in 2019. Hector brought with it the first-ever experience of an internet car. This Next-Gen Hector enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors, and technology. It comes with the assurance of our MG Shield program which offers a hassle-free and smooth ownership experience for our customers who can experience the Next-Gen Hector for themselves at our 300 centres across India.”

With respect to the changes, the exterior of the 2023 MG Hector receives a new and larger grille with a heavy dose of chrome splashed across. Lower down, the skid plates also now receive chrome treatment to compliment the premium quotient of the car. Apart from this, the car largely remains identical to the previous model with the sleek headlamps and DRLs both receiving LED treatment while the profile remains unchanged. At the rear, the SUV receives a new LED connecting strip between the LED tail lamps retained from the outgoing model. The rear bumper is redesigned for 2023, and the Hector lettering finds a new place on the tailgate.

On the inside, the 2023 MG Hector receives much more comprehensive updates compared to the exterior. The pièce de résistance is the new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display replacing the outgoing 10.4-inch unit. The instrument panel is now fully digital, while the cabin receives a dual-tone brown & black theme with a wooden finish. The gear lever is also new with the 2023 Hector and so is the PM2.5 air purifier, along with a wireless charger and ventilated front seats. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are new additions as well.

The 2023 MG Hector retains the panoramic sunroof from the previous model but this time around, the company also offers the ability to adjust the opening of the blinds via its centre display apart from a switch and voice command. The ambient light also works now with voice command helping change the colour as well. The 2023 Hector also receives over 100 English commands and over 50 Hinglish commands.

With the new MG Hector, the safety features on the car have also increased and now feature 11 Level 2 ADAS functions that help in always keeping the passengers inside safe. Apart from the regular safety features offered with the MG Astor, the Hector in its latest avatar receives even more functions such as Traffic Jam Assist, which as the name suggests helps to keep the car moving in traffic without the assistance of the brakes or even the steering wheel. It also maintains a safe distance between cars and holds the middle lane. Another feature that ensures safety is Automatic Turn Indicators that light up even if you don’t turn on the indicators while changing lanes.

The 2023 MG Hector has now received massive updates to keep things fresh in the segment, but the one thing that remains unchanged is the powertrain options. The car retains the turbo and naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options and opts between the manual and automatic transmission offered earlier. The 2023 MG Hector rivals the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 AirCross, and Volkswagen Tiguan in India.