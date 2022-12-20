MG Motor Rolls Out 1 Lakh Units Of Hector From Its Halol Facility

Ahead of the market launch of the new MG Hector next month, MG Motor India has rolled out the 1 lakh unit of its Hector SUV from the Halol plant. First launched in 2019, the milestone comes at a time when the company is readying for an all-new MG Hector on January 5, 2023. The new MG Hector will also be manufactured from the same plant in Halol, Gujarat. The MG Hector is positioned as a mid-sized SUV, competing with the Jeep Compass, and Tata Harrier, along with a few premium offerings such as the Hyundai Tucson and the Volkswagen Tiguan in the country.

Also Read: New-Gen MG Hector Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Debut

The upcoming MG Hector will feature new exterior styling as well as a comprehensive upgrade to the interior along with a features update. The new MG Hector will sport a new face with a new chrome-heavy hexagonal grille, diamond-shaped chrome inserts, LED DRLs, and a redesigned front bumper with a less prominent skid plate element. In profile, the new MG Hector will feature a new design for the alloy wheels while the rear changes will be restricted to a revised tail lamp and bumper.

Inside, the changes are far more substantial, as the company has completely revamped the cabin. Here, you get a 14-inch infotainment system replacing the older 10.4-inch unit while the upper and lower dash are now separated by an insert section that also doubles up as the air-con vents for the front passengers. MG has also covered large portions of the SUV with soft-touch materials to complete the premium quotient of the car.

Also Read: 2023 MG Hector India Debut On January 5, 2023

Engine options are yet to be confirmed, though we expect the new Hector to continue with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol mills from the current model. The new-gen Hector will be offered alongside the existing SUV when it goes on sale in India in 2023.