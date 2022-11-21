MG Hector Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Debut

MG India first teased the Hector facelift for the Indian market in August this year. In the ensuing weeks the company went on to reveal the interior of the updated SUV. While originally expected to arrive this year, MG recently announced that the updated SUV would be unveiled in India on January 5, 2023.

Now an image of the undisguised SUV has surfaced online showcasing the SUV’s updated exterior front design. As seen in the teaser, the focal point of the updated front end is the new chrome-heavy grille. It is larger, sports a new hexagonal design and gets diamond-shaped chrome inserts. The LED DRLs sit on either side of the upper edge of the new grille with the main headlamp cluster still sitting lower on the bumper. The bumper design too is new with a less prominent skid plate element. Down the sides changes are expected to be minor with the most notable likely to be new alloy wheels with the rear too expected to get updates such as revised tail lamps and bumper.

As seen on official images, MG has made extensive changes to the Hector facelift’s interior. The dashboard design is all new with the centre console now set to house an even larger 14-inch touchscreen (up from the current 10.4-inch). The upper and lower dashboards are separated by an inset section housing the air-con vents with both the upper and lower section featuring the use of soft-touch materials with double stitching.

Engine options are yet to be confirmed, though we expect the Hector facelift to continue with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol mills from the current model.

The updated Hector will be offered alongside the existing SUV when it goes on sale in India in 2023.

