2023 MG Hector India Debut On January 5, 2023

The 2023 MG Hector has been on the cards for quite some time and finally it is all set to make its debut right at the beginning of next year. MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the new 2023 Hector in our unveil the new Hector in our market on January 05, 2023 and the company has already teased the updated SUV giving us an idea of modifications made to the Hector's design and interior. The 2022 MG Hector facelift will get an all-new bigger and bolder looking argyle inspired diamond mesh radiator grille which will be flanked by the LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) up top.

Yes! The 2022 MG Hector facelift will continue with the split headlight and DRL setup while the design is likely to be tweaked. The new-gen Hector is also likely to receive cosmetic updates in its overall design, though the silhouette is expected to remain unchanged. On the inside, the SUV gets a new dashboard with prominent use of brightwork around the redesigned air-con vents. The upper and lower dashboards are separated by an inset section housing the air-con vents with both the upper and lower section featuring the use of soft touch materials with double stitching.

Back in 2019, the MG Hector set a benchmark with all the bells and whistles and advanced tech in packed in and the new Hector too is heading in this direction with an even bigger 14-inch infotainment system which will be the largest portrait infotainment system in the country. Just to refresh your memory, the earlier one was a 10.4-inch system. The infotainment system will come with loads of features, including new apps as also ease of access to other functions like air-con, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and more.

MG also confirmed that the new system will use MAPPLS and MapMyIndia based navigation in place of the current SUV's Tom Tom-based system. The physical buttons from the current Hector positioned below the screen have been dropped though a closer look does reveal a touch sensitive control on the lower right of the display and a rotary control on the bottom left. Lower down there is new trim finishing around the gear lever along with new toggle style switchgear sitting behind the lever. A storage cubby sits at the base of the centre console likely housing a wireless phone charger.

Beside this, we expect the Hector to also be available with Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS which will up the ante in the segment for sure. The company hasn't shared any details of its technical updates as yet, but we expect it to continue with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre oil burner and the 1.5-litre petrol motor. MG Motor will offer the new-gen Hector alongside the existing Hector in our market and it is likely to be priced at a slight premium over the existing SUV.