Login

Tata Motors Achieves 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone At Lucknow Commercial Vehicle Plant

The milestone arrives around 34 years after the inception of the plant
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Started in 1992, the Lucknow facility now also produces electric and fuel cell buses
  • The production plant is spread across 600 acres
  • 22 per cent of women employed at the facility

Tata Motors has announced a production milestone of nine lakh commercial vehicles manufactured at its Lucknow facility. Since its inception in 1992, the production facility has rolled out cargo and passenger CVs which include light, intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles and now even the electric and fuel cell electric buses.

 

Spread over 600 acres, the Lucknow facility also houses a 6MW solar plant reducing the carbon footprint while it is also recognized as a water-positive plant by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Helping with the manufacturing stations are the robotic paint booth, robotic spot welding, and body-in-white shop. 

Tata CV 2 2022 09 05 T12 55 33 065 Z

Also Read - Auto Sales April 2024: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 77,521 Units
 

The plant also has a 22 per cent women representation amongst the new hires this year, which now constitute up to one-third of the technical workforce, asserts Tata. Part of the milestone is 1200 electric buses that Tata has delivered across the country. According to the official statement, Uttar Pradesh has been one of the key markets for Tata commercial vehicles. And the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure development program has boosted the sales of Tata CVs. 

# tata# tata motors electric vehicles# tata motors electric bus# tata motors# tata motors business news# tata motors Tiago Sanand Plant# News# car# Auto Industry# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

While sitting on the same platform as the third-gen hatchback, the new Swift will bring a raft of changes including an all-new powerplant.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Expected Prices In India
The Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are now available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh, depending on the model and variant.
Honda City, Elevate, Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.15 Lakh
Teaser images suggest that the design of the production EV3 will stay close to the concept unveiled in October 2023.
Production-Spec Kia EV3 Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut On May 23
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has re-written the rule book when it comes to pricing 400 cc motorcycles. But along with its aggressive price, how does it stack up against its chief rivals on paper. Here’s how it pans out.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
The new technical regulations mark the end of litre-class motorcycles in MotoGP, with the premier class moving to smaller 850-cc engines.
MotoGP Reveals New Regulations For 2027: Engines To Be Downsized To 850 cc
Makes 450 bhp and 600 Nm from its 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version
Approximately 128 vehicles were affected, causing water to seep into the battery system.
BMW Recalls Mini Cooper SE Over High Voltage Battery Defect
The new addition to the Innova Crysta lineup comes with both 7- and 8-seater configurations.
Toyota Crysta GX+ Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.39 Lakh
The new driving licence test regulations rolled out in Kerala bring several necessary upgrades to the process making it more stringent, transparent and safer.
Kerala’s New Driving Test Regulations: What You Need To Know
Citroen’s growth plan for India involves bringing more products, upgrading existing ones, expanding network presence and raising brand awareness.
Citroen Expects India To Become Its Second Largest Market In 5 Years
Tata managed to sell 47,983 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market.
Auto Sales April 2024: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 77,521 Units
Under the non-binding MoU, Tata will supply 2,000 units of the XPRES-T EV to Vertelo.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility To Deliver 2,000 XPRES-T EVs to Vertelo
Tata Punch will be the official name of the home-grown carmaker's all-new micro SUV, which was codenamed HBX. Slated to be launched during this festive season, the Punch is the first SUV to be built on the ALFA platform.
All-New Tata Punch Micro SUV Revealed; Launch This Festive Season
The collaboration aims to improve EV charging infrastructure and incentivise EV adoption.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
The Nexon has gone on to become one of the most popular subcompact SUV in the Indian market in recent months, but is it the SUV for you?
Tata Nexon Road Test Review: 5 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Reconsider
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Cars
  • Tata Motors Achieves 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone At Lucknow Commercial Vehicle Plant
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved