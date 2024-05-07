Tata Motors Achieves 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone At Lucknow Commercial Vehicle Plant

Tata Motors has announced a production milestone of nine lakh commercial vehicles manufactured at its Lucknow facility. Since its inception in 1992, the production facility has rolled out cargo and passenger CVs which include light, intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles and now even the electric and fuel cell electric buses.

Spread over 600 acres, the Lucknow facility also houses a 6MW solar plant reducing the carbon footprint while it is also recognized as a water-positive plant by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Helping with the manufacturing stations are the robotic paint booth, robotic spot welding, and body-in-white shop.

The plant also has a 22 per cent women representation amongst the new hires this year, which now constitute up to one-third of the technical workforce, asserts Tata. Part of the milestone is 1200 electric buses that Tata has delivered across the country. According to the official statement, Uttar Pradesh has been one of the key markets for Tata commercial vehicles. And the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure development program has boosted the sales of Tata CVs.