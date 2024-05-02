Login
Auto Sales April 2024: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 77,521 Units

Tata managed to sell 47,983 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Domestic sales witnessed a 2 per cent y-o-y growth.
  • Tata faced a m-o-m decline in its passenger vehicle sales of 4.24 per cent.
  • Cumulative domestic sales saw 12 per cent y-o-y growth.

Tata Motors, the home-grown automaker, has released its sales figures for the month of April 2024. Last month, the automaker cumulatively sold 77,521 units, out of which 29,538 were commercial vehicles and the remainder, 47,983, were passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles. The brand’s sales in April 2024 showcased 11.38 per cent growth as compared to the 69,599 units sold in April 2023. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Sibling Rivalry

 

Cumulative domestic sales saw 12 per cent y-o-y growth.

 

Coming to the domestic sales figures of passenger vehicles, with 47,983 units sold, the homegrown automaker has witnessed a 2 per cent year-on-year growth in its sales as compared to the 47,007 units sold in the same period last year. However, when compared to the previous month, the automaker sold an additional 2,127 vehicles in March 2024. This marks a month-on-month decline in sales of 4.24 per cent. 

 

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, saw a 12 per cent growth, with 76,399 units sold in April 2024 as against 68,514 units sold in the corresponding period last year. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Road Test Review: 5 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Reconsider

 

Domestic sales witnessed a 2 per cent y-o-y growth. 

 

On the export front, the brand managed to ship 100 cars last month. Compared to March 2024, where Tata exported 187 units, there is a significant drop of about 46 per cent. Furthermore, in terms of commercial vehicle sales, Tata sold 28,516 units in the domestic market, reflecting 33 per cent year-on-year growth. Exports for commercial vehicles stood at 1,022 vehicles, marking a 4 per cent year-on-year growth.

 

# Tata Motors# Tata Motors Sales# Tata Motors sales in April 2024# Tata cars# Car sales in April 2024# Cars# Sales Figures
