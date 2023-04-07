2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 Launched With Updates; Prices Start At Rs. 1.63 Lakh

Along with the launch of the Aerox 155 with traction control, India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2023 R15 V4 with a quick shifter and a new Intensity White colour scheme, which is priced at Rs. 185,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The MT-15 V2 now gets two new colour schemes – Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black colour, priced at Rs. 164,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the launch of new colour schemes, customers will have the choice to select from Bluetooth (Y-Connect) equipped variant and non-equipped (Y-Connect) variant. The MT-15 V2 retains features like dual-channel ABS, traction control, and OBD-II for quick access to the motorcycle’s vital data. The R15 V4 gets quick shifter in the new ‘Intensity White’ colour along with the existing Racing Blue colour. The R15S on the other hand gets the same 155 cc engine as the R15 V4 and racing inspired LCD display and that is priced at Rs. 163,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “With the new Aerox 155 and upgrades in our premium motorcycle variants including the MT-15 V2, R15 V4 & R15S, we are confident that our customers would appreciate the Yamaha’s constant endeavour towards bringing the latest and greatest in two-wheeler features and technology for the Indian market”.

The R15 V4, R15S and the MT-15 V2 are powered by liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc, OBD2 compliant fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch for lighter and more precise gear actuation. The engine makes 18.14 bhp of peak power at 10,000 rpm, with peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm.