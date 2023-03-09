2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 New Variants Unveiled

Yamaha may not have decided to introduce its mid-size adventure bike in the Indian market yet, but it’s been getting rave reviews and very good market response overseas, particularly in Europe. Four years after the Yamaha Tenere 700 was introduced, two new additional models have been revealed for Europe, taking the total count of the Tenere 700 variants to five! The new additions, which include the Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Edition and the Tenere 700 Explore Edition, offer two different flavours, based on the same platform.

The Tenere 700 Extreme Edition gets longer travel suspension, a taller seat height and enduro front fender.

The Tenere 700 Extreme Edition gets more off-road ability with updated suspension borrowed from the Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid version, but in the same package with the lighter, and small fuel tank of the standard version. The fully adjustable KYB fork and matching rear shock each now get an additional 20 mm of travel, bumping up front suspension travel to 230 mm and rear to 220 mm. With the longer travel suspension, ground clearance also increase to 260 mm.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Edition also gets aluminium radiator guards, titanium footpegs and a rally seat with 20 mm extra padding.

The Tenere 700 Extreme Edition also gets an enduro front fender, aluminium radiator guards, titanium footpegs with 35 per cent more surface area and a rally seat with 20 mm extra padding. As a result, it’s a much taller bike, with seat height going up to 910 mm.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 Explore Edition is designed with touring comfort in mind, rather than out-and-out off-road capability.

The second new variant, the Tenere 700 Explore Edition, is a more touring-friendly model, rather than off-road focussed, targeting riders who will be more touring-oriented than explore the bike’s off-road capability. The Explore Edition gets a taller, broader windshield with 50 per cent more surface area than the standard design. In addition, it comes with a standard quickshifter, along with mounting brackets for saddlebags.

The Tenere 700 Explore Edition gets a standard quickshifter, and a taller windscreen.

The Explore Edition also gets KYB suspension, but it comes with less suspension travel, reduced by 40 mm than the Extreme Edition or World Raid versions. Both ground clearance and seat height have also been reduced as a result, with the Explore Edition getting a more manageable 860 mm seat height. So far though, there’s no word of India Yamaha at least considering the India market to introduce the Yamaha Tenere 700, or any of its variants.